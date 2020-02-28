Welingkar Institute in Mumbai has a hybrid PGDM programme, and you definitely need to check it out

Considered by many to be a bridge between professionals and students, Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, or in short WeSchool, offers a Hybrid program which is essentially the Post Graduate Hybrid Diploma in Management in order to produce managers who meet global standards and industry requirements across the length and breadth of this planet.

They shall be equipped to solve issues and crisis which are obvious to crop up in businesses and shall also bring in the necessary innovations and technology

Course Includes:

Multimedia classroom facility

Both online and offline training by experts from industry

The course materials can be easily obtained

Curriculum is designed and made in such a way to match the rising demands

Opportunity to have flexible timings, examinations and schedules

Optional workshops, industry tours in weekend

Twenty four hours of online library

On the Go E – learning solution

Personal Contact Programs

These are some of the few among many that this course can offer just within four semesters worth of classes, exams and workshops.

Specializations:

The course offers a multitude of specializations that the graduates can choose from, such as –

Human Resource Management

E – Marketing

Retail Management

Banking and Investments

Supply Chain Management

Business administration

Hospitality and Healthcare Managements

Advertising and Media

Travel and Tourism

IT Project Management

This all – in – one PGDM course is a two year long professional course with eighteen different specializations which will be conducted both in online and offline – a hybrid course – and is broken into four exam semesters, all of which can be availed just below sixty thousand rupee.

Graduates from all recognized national and international universities are welcome to apply to this amazingly structured course which can enrich one’s curriculum vitae to be used in future working fields.

Learning Objectives:

Be effective at applying proper concepts in industry trends such as marketing analytics

How to be a dependable manager in times of need in a highly volatile workplace.

Growing millennial human resource management as a field manager who thrives on people management.

Be master at supply chain management in the context of the global manufacturing environment.

All tools required to be a conglomerate with a promising career growth.

Develop managerial skills to the next level in order to tie a stronger customer retention.

Understand fully the aspects of hospitality management and its impact on business as well as customers

Learn to manage rural dynamics to maximize business growth.

Acquire all skills to manage high impact IT projects in a highly technological dependent environment.

In this twenty first century, third millennia, the ability to face and mitigate challenges in the workplace as well as in business is becoming more and more challenging which requires effective time management and firsthand experience in working in industry.

This highly specialized and handpicked PGDM degree can provide a working professional the ability to become a thought leader in his/her field of expertise who can construct sound business on a whim, take critical decisions on the go and expound ideas that are proved to be valuable.

Read More