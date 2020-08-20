Construction Trade Classes Started at Surry Community College

The Surry Community College has planned yet another opportunity for people to take part in the coming up sessions for construction trade program. The college has designed the classes as per the latest recommendations of sectors like the state department and health segments.

Moreover, the classes have been planned through a holistic approach, of course, deliverables where every individual would be given equal opportunity to learn the required skill set necessary to carry out diverse job roles.

The classes have been designed in subjects like Diagrams, schematics, intro to refrigerator, carpentry and much more. The workforce training courses will open the doors to scholarships, grants, and diverse future opportunities.

The important details about the course have been mentioned herewith. The candidates must be aware of the duration of each class, location of conduct and course outcomes beforehand.

Diagrams and Schematics

The Diagram and Schematics sessions have a four-class option.

The first session will be scheduled on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1:20 pm to 2:15 pm each day. The sessions will be commenced from 17th August 2020 and will be continued till 9th December 2020.

The second session will be scheduled on only Wednesdays from 6 to 9 pm every week.

The third session will be scheduled on Tuesday from 2 to 3 pm and on Thursdays from 2 to 4 pm. These sessions would be commenced from 18th August 2020 and will be continued till 10th December 2020. The classes will be conducted at the Surry Community College in Dobson.

The fourth session will be scheduled on only Fridays every week from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. The sessions will be commenced from 21st August 2020 and will be continued

till 11th December 2020. The classes have been planned to be conducted at the Yadkin Centre in Yadkinville.

The diagram and schematic course costs $183.

The curriculum will focus on the interpretation of technical electric drawings, schematics, electric circuits, appliances and much more. Hands-on experience will be provided in reading, recording and interpreting the data collected.

Intro to Refrigerator

The course will be offered on Tuesday and Thursday every week.

The timings for the session would be from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm

The first class will be conducted on 18th August and will be continued till 10th December 2020.

The classes would be conducted at the Surry Community College in Dobson.

The entire course costs around $183

The curriculum will focus on the interpretation of technical electric drawings, schematics, electric circuits, appliances and much more. Hands-on experience will be provided in reading, recording and interpreting the data collected.

Residential Wiring

The residential wiring sessions are offered through two options.

The first session option will be conducted on every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 pm to 9:20 pm. These sessions would commence from 19th August and will end by 10th December 2020.

The second session option will be conducted every Wednesday from 2 to 3:25 pm, and every Thursday from 8 am to 1 pm.

The two-session options will be conducted at the Surry Community College in Dobson

The course focuses on the tool handling, interpreting readings and data, practising safety measures, electrical installations and other requirements of the National Electrical Code (NEC). After the course completion, students would be able to install conduits, electrical wiring and distribution of electrical equipment.

The overall courses cost $183.

DC/AC Electricity

The DC/AC classes have also been divided into four session options

The first session will be scheduled on every Monday, and Wednesday from 8:30 am to 1 pm. This session would be commenced from 17th August and will continue till 14th December

The second session will be scheduled on every Monday and Friday from 5:30 pm to 10 pm. This session would be commenced from 17th August and will continue till 14th December

The third session will be scheduled on every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 am to 1 pm. This session would be commenced from 18th August and will continue till 10th December 2020.

The classes for the first, second and third option will be conducted at Surry Community College in Dobson.

The fourth session will be scheduled every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8 am to 1 pm. The classes are likely to begin from 17th August and will continue till 14th December 2020. Moreover, these classes will be conducted at the Yadkin Centre, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville.

The overall courses costs around $183

The fundamental concepts of DC/AC electricity, circuits, equipment, appliances, testing sources, etc. will be taught within the class premises. After the successful completion of the course, the students would be able to design, construct and verify a basic DC/AC circuit.

Carpentry I

The carpentry course has been scheduled every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 am to 1 pm.

The sessions would be conducted in the K Building located at the Surry Community College, 630 S Main street in Dobson.

The first session would be conducted on 17th August and will continue till 14th December 2020.

The course focuses on theoretical and practical concepts of building industry requirements like framing, material usage, tools, techniques and much more. Fundamental concepts like safety handling of tools, site preparation, design, layout, framework, measurements, etc. would also be taught within the class premises. After the course completion, students would be able to practice basic carpentry skills under supervising authorities.

The overall course costs $183.

The Surry College Community announced the latest class schedule along with certain details on salaries and recruitments.

The community believes that the salary of workers is less affected by factors like years of experience, employment location and specified occupations within the industries.

The average salary of a construction worker is $19.05 an hour, thus, contributing it to the yearly average salary of $39,570 as per the data obtained from the O*NET.

The candidates must note that the tuition fee for students of Virginia and North Carolina would be the same for the workforce training course.

The Surry Community College would be assisting the candidates through every theoretical or practical knowledge throughout the course of time. Interested students can register online at www.surry.edu.

