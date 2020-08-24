Guwahati waste turned into Power by four IIT-IIM Alumni

Amidst the global hazards of waste generation, environmental concerns have been threatening the lives of individuals significantly since the past decade.

Momentous work of people to curb the threatening levels of environmental issues has earned major appreciation from the population.

On a similar note, in a recent update, a group of four IIT-IIM alumni has turned the waste generated in Guwahati into a source of power.

The work of the team has caught the eye of several higher authorities applauding their contribution to finding solutions for the growing environmental threats.

Active support from Guwahati Municipal Corporation

The major contribution of the IIT-IIM alumni team was impossible without the support of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and without redefining the corporation’s goal.

The team has transformed the strategies of the GMC aiming for power generation from the waste collected by the workers.

The organic municipal waste is now seen valuable due to the power it holds in generating electricity for a better good. Moreover, the global increase in waste generating levels was turning hazardous for the people.

Small steps like these can be portrayed as a bigger picture in diminishing the aftermaths of enormous waste generated by the living population.

The IIT-IIM alumni team has successfully installed the first Biomethanation plant in the northeast sector located at the Beelpar region in Chatribari area of Guwahati.

The plant was inaugurated by Siddhartha Bhattacharya, minister of Guwahati Development Department (GDD).

Plant all set to become an essential facility

Post the installation of the plant, Madhurjya Das was seen celebrating the successful implementation of his plan. Das was one of the four alumni who made the project possible due to their core determination and exceptional strategies.

A Guwahati local, Das completed his mechanical engineering from IIT-Guwahati and moved to IIM Bangalore for further studies. With a momentous zeal to make the project successful, Das was executing the project as a front runner.

The enormous contribution and efforts of Das and his team have led the northeast region of Guwahati free of garbage waste, thus, opening the gateway for green power generation.

It is essential to highlight the expected results of the recently inaugurated plant. Apart from the innovation idea it has been built upon, the plant will be turning enormous waste amount into useful electricity and manure at the end of each day.

An estimate indicates that with around 5000 kilos of organic waste as input, the plant holds power to turn it into 800 units of green electricity and 450 kilos of manure. We believe that with this estimate, the plant will prove essential in the coming years.

Green Power: The way into the future

Madhurjya Das believes that he has contributed greatly towards his home city by working rigorously to maintain Guwahati at par with other clean cities of the country. The visible efforts for the city have added more value to Das and his team’s identity.

Hailing from Guwahati, Das was a part of the notable IIM Bangalore institution. Post the completion of his higher studies; he started his career in the banking and finance sector.

However, his skills as a mechanical engineer somehow went untouched due to his career in banking and finance. Career as a mechanical engineer was his first choice while entering the notable IIT-Guwahati several years back.

However, with the recent inauguration of the plant, Das has made it possible to apply both the skill sets earned from IIT and IIM in a single project.

He currently applies his expertise as a mechanical engineer by generating green power for his beloved city while simultaneously looking after the financial segment of the plant. He is at present the joint director of GPS Renewables.

Madhurjya Das and his team have now got patent for the technology employed at the GPS renewable plant. The same technology has been employed in other similar plants situated outside the northeast region of Guwahati.

The company reflects upon the core aim to curb the growing environmental concerns and make the city clean with effective usage of technology.

The Guwahati Municipal Corporation, along with GPS Renewables, has installed the plant at Beelpar. The plant holds the capacity of 5 TDP which would assist in harvesting green electricity from the organic municipal waste.

The plant runs on the phenomenon of bio methanation, which is a process in which biodegradable organic segregated waste is digested anaerobically.

The process occurs in an enclosed area with controlled levels of temperature, pH, moisture, etc. along with other necessary conditions. The installation of the plant can be seen as a positive step towards reducing the enormous waste generated every day.

