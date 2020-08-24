Rest is the Key to Performance

Every person needs to remain physically active and get sufficient exercise. But it is equally important to get the necessary rest post any exercise regimen. All games have mandatory breaks. Even the best of athletes and endurance trainers can ill afford to neglect rest.

Why is the rest necessary?

Rest and recovery are crucial aspects of an exercise program, especially for high-level athletes. When you perform physical activities, the body goes through wear and tear, and possible injuries too. Hence it requires rest to heal and recoup.

What happens during the period of the rest?

During the rest period, the body adapts to the stress associated with exercise, replenishes energy stores in the form of muscle glycogen, and provides time for the body tissue to repair.

Exercise or any form of physical work causes fluid loss, muscle tissue breakdown, and depletion of muscle glycogen (energy stores). Recovery allows the body to replenish energy stores and repair damaged tissues. Without sufficient time to repair and replenish, the body will continue to break down from intensive exercise.

Building recovery time into any physical training program is important because this is the time that the body adapts to the stress of exercise and the real training effect takes place.

Get your beauty sleep

One of the ways the body gets rests is when a person sleeps. Sleep deprivation, especially for athletes and other sportspersons can have adverse effects by way of hormone disturbances and a decrease in human growth hormone that is active during tissue repair.

What are the benefits of rest?

Allows time for recovery

Prevents muscle fatigue

Improves performance

Supports healthy sleep

Do mental activities call for rest too?

Continuous efforts without breaks lead to burnouts.

Not only physical workouts but also mental exercises exhaust you after a while. Uninterrupted studies will not yield the desired results. You must take breaks now and then recoup your mental stamina. You will see your scores improve once you adjust your schedules with sufficient rest.

How do I recognize a red flag?

If you feel exhausted while studying, you need to stop for some time. If you have not been getting the correct answers or taking longer than your average time to come out with answers; or you are unable to concentrate on the task in hand, you know you need to take five.

How do I rejuvenate when I burnout?

You may take a walk or at least pace for a few minutes. Walking or any form of cardio exercises the body and soothes the mind.

Listen to your favorite music.

Have a snack.

Talk to a friend or a family member.

Take a nap.

Choose an activity that relaxes you.

Record your feelings in a journal

How do I avoid burnouts?

You must do well in your course, this is a given. But avoid chasing utopian targets. Stay away from friends or classmates who push you for unrealistic goals. You can earn decent grades without stressing yourself unduly.

Learn to relax and enjoy the little things in life. Admire the sunrise or sunset. Watch the flowers in a garden bloom. Look at birds flying in a pattern. Play with a pet. You have ample opportunities to lighten your burden.

The more relaxed you become, the easier it will get to perform in a test. Watch yourself surpass new heights in your grades once you learn to pause for a few relaxing moments.

