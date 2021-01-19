IIT and IIM alumni to offer Scholarship through Exams

Several students aspire to enroll in the nation’s premier institutes. Few realize their dreams as the entrance tests to study at these colleges are competitive.

The dream institute Indian students covet are the IITs (Indian Institute of Technology), the IIMs (Indian Institute of Management), besides top medical colleges in India.

Some students join test-prep institutes to score well enough to bag admissions. Many other students who cannot afford to pay the fees remain yearning for the coveted seat.

The Government of India and the banking sector conduct tests for employing personnel. The tests can be challenging for many of those who wish to join banks or work for the Government.

Some Samaritans have decided to help end the woes of people who strive to study at premier institutes or hold positions at banks or government departments. Alumni of IIT, IIM, and NIT (National Institute of Technology) have come forward to help realize the aspirations of these students and employment seekers.

The kindhearted alumni seek proficient candidates pursuing higher studies and people looking to work in the banking/government sectors. They will be conducting a nation-wide entrance test – the NLCEE 2021 (National Level Common Entrance Examination). NLCEE 2021 offers scholarships worth ₹5,00,00,000.

Who can take the test?

NLCEE 2021 can be taken by students from classes 9 to 12 and graduates. The NLCEE is best suited to those appearing for:

JEE

BITSAT

NEET

State Engineering Admission Tests

UPSC

Banking Entrance Tests

Railway Entrance Tests

Defense Entrance Tests

About the test

The NLCEE will be owned and administered by Edvizo.

Mode Online Number of questions 50 Duration Sixty minutes Marks 4 marks for correct answers Negative marking -1 for incorrect attempts Fees ₹50 for girls₹; ₹100 for boys Likely dates January 21 to 25, 2021.

Students can apply either through the website or through the NLCEE mobile app.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More