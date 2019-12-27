PGVCL 2020 Recruitment: Apply for 881 Vidyut Sahayak posts on pgvcl.com

PGVCL 2020 Recruitment

Candidates are invited by the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL), to apply for posts of Vidyut Sahayak. This post can be applied for by the candidates through the official site of PGVCL, which is pgvcl.com. 881 posts will be filled by this recruitment process in the organization. And the last date to apply for this is till 15 January 2020.

The candidates who will be selected shall be appointed as Vidyut Shayak (Junior Assistant) initially for the period of five years. They also may be further considered for the role of Junior Assistant on regular establishment.

The pay scale for this post will be Rs. 25000-55800 which is subject to completing five years as Vidyut Shayak satisfactorily.

Important dates of PGVCL Vidyut Shayak Posts:

Opening application date: 26 December, 2019

Closing application date: 15 January, 2020

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is www.pgvcl.com .

Eligibility Criteria of PGVCL Vidyut Shayak Posts:

Candidates who are interested to apply for this post should have completed B.A, B.Com, B.Sc, B.C,A and B.B.A full time in regular mode from Universities that are recognized and approved duly by UGC.

The candidates should have a minimum of 55 percent in the final year.

They should also be of 30 years of age, if they belong to an unreserved category.

If they belong to any reserved category, they should be of 35 years of age, as on 26 December 2019.

Application Fees of PGVCL Vidyut Shayak Posts:

Rs 500/- to be paid as application fees for candidates belonging to UR, SEBC and EWS category.

Rs 250/- to be paid as application fees for candidates belonging to SC/ST category.

For more details related to PGVCL (Paschim Gujarat Vij Company), interested candidates can visit the official website of PGVCL.

