GUJCET 2020 Registration Starts on gujcet.gseb.org; Check for More Details here

GUJCET 2020 Registration

The online registrations for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2020 (GUJCET 2020) has been started by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. Candidates who are interested can apply on the official website of GUJCET.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and the application form filling criteria through this article. The online registration can be completed in 4 stages.

The official website to get more details on the exam and to complete the GUJCET 2020 registration process is www.gujcet.gseb.org .

Registration Process:

Go to the official website and click on the “New Candidate Registration” link on the home page.

Enter all the details asked along with 8-digit password and captcha code.

Enter the OTP received on the registered mobile number to complete the process.

Note the password for future reference.

Login Process:

Enter email ID or mobile number as the username.

Enter the password and the security code.

In case you have forgot the password, click on the “Forgot Password” link.

Payment Process:

Go to the “Make Payment” link.

Candidates must pay Rs. 300 as the GUJCET 2020 application fee.

Payment can be done through SBI E pay system credit card, debit card or net banking.

Payment also can be done using “SBI Branch Payment” option.

Application Form Filling Process:

Once the payment is done, fill the application form.

Enter the personal details asked.

Enter the educational qualification asked for.

Check all the details and then submit the application form.

Keep a note of the application reference number for future reference.

Keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information on GUJCET 2020 examination.

Also read, GUJCET 2020 Exam Dates.

<noscript><iframe title="GUJCET2020 FORM FILL GUJCET નું ફોર્મ સ્ટેપ BY સ્ટેપ ભરો" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yVOK1yvMEH4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More