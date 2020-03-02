Great Lakes Chennai Executive Education: Details, Participating Companies

Great Lakes Institute of Management is one of the best B-schools in the country. It is situated in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The institute is known for its excellent curriculum, numerous placement opportunities and eminent faculty for the management education.

Apart from its flagship MBA equivalent course and corporate programs, the Great Lakes Chennai is also known for its Executive Education that adds value to the participating organization and the employees.

What is Executive Education?

Executive Education refers to the tailor-made academic programs offered at graduate-level business schools for business leaders, executives and managers. These are customized programs that are specifically designed to deliver significant outcomes as required for the business.

Who is suitable for Executive Education?

Great Lakes Executive Education is suitable for any Private/ Public sector company looking to improve the overall competitiveness in the ever-changing management world. Companies looking to develop contemporary managerial skills for the employees can also check the Executive Education from Great Lakes.

What does Great Lakes Chennai offer in terms of Executive Education?

The institute will develop a customized Executive programme after analyzing the needs of the company to develop a certain amount of skills. The Executive education of Great Lakes works with 30+ organizations every year to understand the requirements.

After thorough research and analysis, the team comes up with a plan of a rigorous curriculum and modern teaching methods to ensure the high quality of the Executive program.

Why not opt for the Corporate Programs of Great Lakes?

The Corporate Programs of Great Lakes Chennai are not customizable programmes. The Executive Education programme, however, is designed to provide maximum and high-quality outcomes as required by the company.

Why Great Lakes Chennai?

Ranks amongst the top 20 Management Institutes in India every year.

International Accreditation from AMBA (Association of MBAs), UK.

International Accreditation from SAQS (South Asian Quality Assurance System) by AMDISA.

Partnerships with leading international management schools.

Eminent Faculty: Ranked 6th by NIRF (Ministry of HRD) rankings overall for teaching and learning (2018).

Previous Executive Education Clients

Many premier companies have taken advantage of the Great Lakes Chennai Executive Education in the past to enhance management skills. The partial list of well-known organizations from both the public and private sectors are as follows.

Saint-Gobain

Redington

Indian Railways

McKinsey & Company

ITC Limited

Chola MS General Insurance

KONE

HCL

For more information, interested organizations can contact Great Lakes Chennai Board No.

+91-44-27489000

info@greatlakes.edu.in.

