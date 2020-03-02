Home Articles
  • Articles

    • SIESCOMS Students Speak #2

    Posted on by @siescoms

    The decision to join a B-school after having a considerable work experience did not go in vain as I had the pleasure to join SIES College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), a premier B-school in Mumbai.

    Life at SIESCOMS is not less than a roller coaster as it taught me innumerable things like decision making, time management, ability to analyze and learn from peers. SIESCOMS provides students like me a platform to go beyond our comfort zone and explore things about ourselves which we did not know, turn our weaknesses into strengths and potential opportunities to strengths.

    The faculty leaves no stone unturned to provide you with the best real-life case while applying the managerial concepts and helping us move closer to our goals.

    Sheryl Crasto,
    PGDM 2019-21,
    SIES College of Management Studies.

    Admissions are open for PGDM/ PGDM-Pharma/ PGDM-Biotech 2020-22. Visit the Official thread for SIESCOMS Admission 2020-22 to ask any queries.

    Read Next

    MBA from IMS Ghaziabad: Check Highlights, Dates, Eligibility, Cut-off, Fees here
    The IMS or Institute of Management Studies Ghaziabad is a premier management institute in India. Continuously ranking amongst the best B-schools of the country, IMS Ghaziabad holds the ‘A’ Grade Accreditation from NAAC. Known for its top-notch MBA equivalent course, the PGDM is the flagship programme of IMS Ghaziabad that reflects the excellence of the
    In Uncategorized  ·  in 3 hours
    My Journey to Infosys - WeSchool
    During your MBA, it is very crucial to grab all the business concepts which are being taught. You also need to be very curious about the things that are happening around you, so keep a tab on current affairs, business news, etc. So after all your hard work its time to sit for your placements
    In Uncategorized  ·  in 4 hours
    How to crack the WeSchool Group Discussion and Personal Interview?
    Group Discussion and Personal Interview of Welingkar Institute for an MBA degree is not very hard nut to crack if the student is well versed in all current affairs and delivers all cues with bold confidence. Welingkar conducts Case Discussion more often rather than Group Discussion as it was the scenario of last year. A student
    In Uncategorized  ·  in 5 hours
    Welingkar Mumbai Vs ITM Mumbai: Which Institute is Better?
    Both WeSchool, Mumbai and ITM, Mumbai Institutes are deemed prestigious and celebrated for their performance throughout India individually. However, when the matter of comparison comes to question, many experts and students review informs that WeSchool is a much better and active Institute than ITM, Mumbai in terms of ROI, performance streak, fees structure, batch size,
    In Uncategorized  ·  in 5 hours
    An Easy-Peasy PGDM Program in Research and Business Analytics
    Welingkar Institute has a long history of offering and conducting a diverse number of Post Graduate Diploma in Management with a hundred percent success rate back to back. Similar to other resourceful and thorough courses, PGDM in Business and Research Analytics is a full time two years professional course offered by Weschool, Mumbai to those
    In Uncategorized  ·  in 5 hours