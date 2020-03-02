SIESCOMS Students Speak #2

The decision to join a B-school after having a considerable work experience did not go in vain as I had the pleasure to join SIES College of Management Studies (SIESCOMS), a premier B-school in Mumbai.

Life at SIESCOMS is not less than a roller coaster as it taught me innumerable things like decision making, time management, ability to analyze and learn from peers. SIESCOMS provides students like me a platform to go beyond our comfort zone and explore things about ourselves which we did not know, turn our weaknesses into strengths and potential opportunities to strengths.

The faculty leaves no stone unturned to provide you with the best real-life case while applying the managerial concepts and helping us move closer to our goals.

Sheryl Crasto,

PGDM 2019-21,

SIES College of Management Studies.

