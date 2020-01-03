GPSC Civil Services 2019 Prelims Result Announced on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in; 3946 Candidates Qualified

GPSC Civil Services 2019 Prelims Result

The interested candidates who had appeared in the Combined Competitive i.e. Preliminary Exam 2019 under the Advt. No. 10/2019‐20 which is for Gujarat Administrative Service, Class‐1, Gujarat Civil Service, Class 1 & 2 and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officers’ Service, Class‐2 respectively and candidates shall download their result through the official website of GPSC.

The recruitment was carried for a total of 3946 candidates who have been conditionally selected for Combined Competitive Mains 2020. The candidates will be able to review GPSC Gujarat Administrative & Civil Services Prelims (Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam 2019 Marks) 2020 from 6 January 2020 onwards by using their credentials on the link to be presented on Commission’s website.

The selected candidates need to fill up the online application form for GPSC Gujarat Administrative & Civil Services Mains 2020 Exam which is scheduled to be operated on 23 February, 8 and 15 March 2020 at Ahmedabad or Gandhinagar Centre. But before that candidates can review roll numbers and get their results.

Last year in 2019 the exam was carried on 13 October 2019 at various exam centers. The category wise cut off marks for GPSC Gujarat Administrative & Civil Services 2020 has been updated at www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in . for ease of candidates.

There shall be 2 papers for exams. Which shall hold a total of 900 marks.

The shortlisted thereafter will be selected for the interview round to be conducted in July.

Marks Distribution:

Total – 900 Marks

Gujarati language – 150 marks

English language – 150 Marks

Essay – 150 Marks

General Studies I – 150 Marks

General Studies II – 150 Marks

General Studies III – 150 Mark

Pay Scale:

Those who make the exam will be selected at the post of Gujarat Administrative Service Class I and Gujarat Civil Service Class- I and II. and the candidates will be paid as per the notification. A whole of 97 posts is to be fulfilled through this recruitment exam respectively.

