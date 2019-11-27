GPSC Paramedical Interview Schedule 2019 Released on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Steps to apply here

GPSC Paramedical Interview Schedule 2019

The notification is issued by Gujarat Public Service Commission (Gujarat PSC) for carrying Interviews for Paramedical and Other Posts. The respective candidates who have applied for GPSC Paramedical, Engineer and other posts shall go through the Interview Schedule which is available on its official website.

The notification issued states that the interview shall be commencing from 06 December 2019. The vacancy includes Interview for Radiologist, (Specialist Service), Class-I.

Followed by interviews for Archaeological Engineer, G.S.S., Class-II, under the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Sport, Youth and Cultural Activities Department on 09 December 2019.

Additionally, the interview for the Tutor, Pathology, G.S.S., Class-II posts shall be conducted on 09 December 2019 also the interviews for Microbiologist, (Specialist Service), Class-I posts will be conducted on 16 and 17 December 2019.

Important dates:

Particulars Dates Radiologist, (Specialist Service), Class-I. 06 December 2019 Archaeological Engineer, G.S.S., Class-II 09 December 2019. Tutor, Pathology, G.S.S., Class-II 09 December 2019 Microbiologist, (Specialist Service), Class-I 16 and 17 December 2019

Process to apply:

Visit the official website i.e., ojas.gujarat.gov.in .

Search the link Interview Program of Advt. No. 72,103,106,114/2018-19 given on the Main Page.

Once a new window will open you will get the PDF of the desired interview schedule.

Then download and save a copy of the Interview Schedule for future reference.

Candidates are notified to visit on the official website of the Gujarat Public Service Commission for the latest updates about the followed round of the selection process for the GPSC Paramedical and Other Posts. And also, candidates shall stay updated through our page.

Before GPSC had issued the job notification for various posts including-

Radiologist- 49 posts under Advt. No. 106/2018-19, Tutor, Pathology, G.S.S., Class-II under Advt. No. 114/2018-19.

Archaeological Engineer, G.S.S., Class-II, under the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums.

Sport, Youth and Cultural Activities Department under Advt. No. 72/2018-19 and

Microbiologist, (Specialist Service), Class-I under Advt. No. 103/2018-19 for 18 posts.

Also read, GPSC Admit Card 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/h2Husn_V8nQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

GPSC Paramedical Interview Schedule 2019 Released on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Steps to apply here was last modified:

Read More