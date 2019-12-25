GPSC Admit Card 2019 Released for Exam Scheduled from 1 to 3 and 5 January 2020, Steps How to Download

The latest notification of the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) is out, and it is regarding the release of the admit cards for the posts of Law Officer, Lecturer and other posts. Therefore, the candidates who have applied for these posts can now download the admit cards by visiting the official website of GPSC i.e. gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

The GPSC examination is scheduled from 1st January 2020 to 3rd January 2020 and 5th January 2020 at different examination centres. So, the candidates who have applied for the posts bearing the Advertisement number 23, 24, 26 & 27/ 2019- 20 can follow the guidelines given in the official website and download their admit cards.

How to download the GPSC admit cards?

The candidates who have applied for the examination can visit the official website of GPSC gpsc.gujarat.gov.in On reaching the homepage, the candidates can then search for the link for the GPSC Law Officer, Lecturer and Other Admit Card 2019 After this, they need to click on the link GPSC Law Officer, Lecturer and Other Admit Card 2019 which will redirect them to a new page On reaching this new page, the candidates will then reach a log in page where they have to provide with the necessary information and details in order to download the admit cards The candidates will then have to select the type of job, the confirmation number, date of birth and other details After providing all these credentials, the candidates can then click the submit button The candidates will then be taken to a new page where they can access their admit cards The candidates can then check all the information in the admit card properly. After checking all the important details, the candidates can then download the GPSC Law Officer, Lecturer and Other Admit Card 2019 and take a printout of it for future use

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will the GPSC Law Officer, Lecturer and Other Admit Card 2019 be available?

Answer: According to the latest notification the GPSC Law Officer, Lecturer and Other Admit Card 2019 is already out, and the candidates can download it from the website

Question: When is the GPSC examination for Law officer, Lecturer and other posts 2019 scheduled?

Answer: The GPSC examination for Law officer, Lecturer and other posts 2019 is scheduled from 1st to 3rd January 2020 and 5th January 2020.

Question: How can I download the GPSC Law Officer, Lecturer and Other Admit Card 2019?

Answer: The candidates who have applied for this examination can visit the online website and follow the guidelines in order to download the admit cards.

Question: What is the official website of GPSC?

Answer: The official website of GPSC is gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

