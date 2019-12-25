CIP Ranchi Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for Various Posts on 21 January @cipranchi.nic.in

Central Institute of Psychiatry was established on May 17, 1918, and is governed by the Government of India. CIP is situated on Kanke, Ranchi which is the capital city of state Jharkhand.

CIP has released an official notification on its website inviting applications to fill vacancies for the post of Chief Administrative Officer, Library and Information Officer, Occupational therapist Gr. I and Senior Dietician. The deployment will be on a contractual basis for six months. The vacancies are open only for unreserved category candidates.

Details of the posts available

Post: Chief Administrative Officer

No of vacancies:01

Salary: RS.33,705/pm

Education and Experience: Candidates should have a degree from a recognized university along with a minimum of 2.5 years of work experience in account and administration.

Must have knowledge of financial rules and procedures of Government of India.

Post: Library and Information officer

No of vacancies:01

Salary: RS.33,705/pm

Education and Experience: Candidates should have a master’s degree in Library Science from a recognized university along with a minimum of 5 years of work experience in a library at a recognized institute.

Post: Occupational Therapist

No of vacancies:01

Salary: RS.27,563/pm

Education and Experience: Must have a master’s degree in Dietetics from a recognized university along with a minimum of 2.3 years of work experience in a hospital.

Post: Senior Dietician

No of vacancies:01

Salary: RS.27563/pm

Education and Experience: Must have a master’s degree in occupational therapy with a specialization in Neurology, psychiatry from a recognized university along with a minimum of 2.3 years of work experience in a psychiatric hospital.

Application procedure

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the above-mentioned posts by appearing in a direct walk-in interview at CIP Ranchi on January 21, 2020, at 11:00 am.

Candidates are supposed to report at CIP Campus at around 9:30 am.

Applications should be submitted in the Director’s office by 09:30 am on January 21.2020.

Documents required

Candidates must appear for the walk-in-interview with the following documents.

Handwritten or typed application Bio-data 2 passport-size photographs Proof of Date of Birth Marksheets and degrees Proof of experience Identity proof

Candidates are supposed to present these documents at the time of the interview in order to be eligible for the interview. Candidates failing to present the following documents will not be considered for the interview as well.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the salary offered for the post of CAO?

Answer: The salary offered is Rs. 33,705/- per month.

Question: When is the walk-in-interview scheduled for?

Answer: The interview will be conducted on January 21, 2020, 11:00 am onwards.

Question: What are the application fees?

Answer: There is no application fee applicable under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: What is the duration of the contract?

Answer: The total duration of the contract is six months.

CIP Ranchi Recruitment 2020: Walk in Interview for Various Posts on 21 January @cipranchi.nic.in was last modified:

Read More