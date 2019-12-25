ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 38 Various Posts, Walk-in Interview on 16, 17 January 2020

Employees State Insurance Corporation is a statutory body that operates under the aegis of the Central Government of India. It is responsible for offering medical care and insurance cover to salaried employees from public sector undertakings as well as private sector entities.

ESIC conducts its operations through its various offices located across the major cities of India. In order to maintain the efficiency of its services, ESIC conducts recruitment rives periodically to select the most suitable candidates for the available vacancies.

There is now an extremely crucial chance for candidates who wish to start a career with the ESIC. As per the official notification released by ESIC Delhi on 23rd December 2019, applications are being invited from interested candidates for 38 vacancies available with ESIC Delhi. These vacancies pertain to the profile of Senior Resident and Part-Time Specialist and Super Specialist.

As per the notification, candidates who are interested in applying for the available vacancies must attend the walk-in-interview to be conducted on 16th and 17th January 2019.

The walk-in interview process will commence with document verification at 9.00 AM. The last time to report at the interview venue is 10.30 AM.

Any candidates reporting at the venue after the specified time will not be allowed to appear for the interview under ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020. The interview venue will be the Office of the Medical Superintendent, ESI Hospital, Rohini, Sector-15, Delhi.

While appearing for the interview, candidates must bring their original educational documents along with experience certificates and caste certificates as well as the completed application form in the specified format. It is advisable to bring two sets of copies of these documents as well, for they might be required by the interviewers.

Additionally, candidates must bring a demand draft drawn in favour of ESIC Fund Account No. 1 for the application fee. The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 75, while female candidates need not pay any application fee. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs. 300.

Candidates appearing for the interview without their documents or the demand draft will not be allowed to attend the interview.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020?

Answer: 38 vacancies are available under ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020.

Question:Which is the official website of ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website is www.esic.nic.in.

Question: On which date will the interview be conducted, and where is the venue?

Answer: The walk-in-interview to be conducted on 16th and 17th January 2019 at the Office of the Medical Superintendent, ESI Hospital, Rohini, Sector-15, Delhi.

Question: Do female applicants need to pay any application fee?

Answer: No, female applicants need not pay any application fee under ESIC Delhi Recruitment 2020.

