RBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2020 Schedule Released on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check for Details here

The notification has been passed by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Examination, RBSE releasing its Class 12 time table. The12th board exam 2020 date sheet is now accessible on the official website. Students of both i.e. Vocational and general are hereby informed that the examinations shall be commencing from March 5, 2020. The end examination is on April 3, 2020. The candidates shall check the entire schedule provided below.

The examination would be carried from 8:45 am to 11:45 am. There shall be no change in the schedule of the examination even if any holiday is declared. The board has made it clear in case there are changes in the schedule, it shall be, announced on the official website www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. The students are recommended to keep a check on the official website for the latest updates.

Particulars Dates RBSE 12th Sr Secondary Exam 5th March 2020- 3rd April 2020 RBSE 12th Sr Secondary Vocational Exam- 5th March 2020- April 2020 RBSE 12th Sr Secondary Varistar Upadhyay Exam- 5th March 2020-3rd April 2020 RBSE 12th Sr Secondary Deaf & Dumb Exam 7th March 2020-3rd April 2020

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or RBSE conveys the Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state. it is also charged with handling the class 8th examination in the state of Rajasthan. The class 12, the board controls the higher secondary examination as well as the vocational examination respectively. Students can pick each of the two. Results for the RBSE Board Examinations are published in the month of May.

For supplementary details, the candidate shall check the official notification and keep themselves through our page.

