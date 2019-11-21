IIT Delhi Campus Placement 2019 to Start from 1st December: More than 400+ Organizations from India and Abroad are lined up, Check here for more detail

Bell rings for the commencement of Campus Placements at the multiple IITs. The topmost engineering and technological institutes of the country are known for the excellent placement records. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, will begin its placements from December 1 onwards.

This year, more than 400+ organizations from India and abroad are lined up. Around 600+ jobs in several engineering disciplinary and core engineering consultancy shall be offered to the undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. students at the Institute. The process would be supervised by the newly rebranded training and placement unit or the Office of Career Services, OCS.

Recent training and placement unit of the Institute was accountable for managing and organizing the placements at the campus. The new avatar of the cell or the OCS is, on the other hand, is a much broader cell that would stretch its support to preparing the students for placements.

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director IIT Delhi, has inaugurated the Office of Career Services on Monday to improve the overall employability of the students as well as assist them in the multi-faceted aspects of career building. The new entity will help companies to recruit students from different Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs.

In the official statement emitted by the IIT Delhi, OCS was established as a cell that will have direct year-long activities to accommodate students’ career counseling services besides inviting talks by professionals. The idea is to expose students to different career opportunities. OCS also strives to help students in resume preparation and other aspects of facing interview committees.

OCS will look into various factors involved in the placement processes. The domain of the company, along with the job profile, is being offered by the company, which shall take into account by OCS along with departmental as well as student choice. OCS will also assure that all kinds of job profiles get a fair representation in the roster, and each student gets a chance to be interviewed.

