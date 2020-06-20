FORE School Launches 2 Years Full Time PGDM(Big Data Analytics) – PaGaLGuY

Last Date to APPLY-30TH June, 2020

The world is currently in a state of flux. The rapidity of change was anyway increasing, and now the COVID-19 pandemic has further forced businesses to innovate rapidly or wither away.

The challenges we face are also an opportunity for much needed innovation, and management education is also keeping pace with industry requirements on this front. One sphere in which academia is currently working to introduce solutions is Big Data Analytics.

Big Data Analytics (or Big Data, for short) is a vast field that transcends business, math & statistics, and computer science.

This truly multidisciplinary field uses scientific methods, processes, algorithms and computer systems to extract knowledge and insights from data in various forms, which are then used to further business objectives. The field has gathered significant momentum and interest in the last few years because of multiple reasons:

explosion of computer processing power, decreasing cost of data storage, and the quantum of data generation and recording.

The last point is particularly noteworthy. The explosion in analytics is an outcome of the sheer volume of data that is being generated in the world. The following is a one-off snapshot from the https://www.internetlivestats.com/ website taken on 1 June, 2020:

1,774,826,168: Total number of Websites

164,428,178,464: Emails sent today

4,513,085,218: Google searches today

487,921,551: Tweets sent today

Big Data Analytics helps in processing of extremely large amounts of structured, semi-structured and unstructured data sets, using special software and algorithms to get enhanced insights into the domain that generated them (manufacturing, sales, marketing, etc.)

so as to help decision making and process automation. By this definition, application of Big Data Analytics naturally transcends disciplines. Use of predictive analytics pervades diverse disciplines such as oil and gas, marketing and sales, sports, molecular biology, drug-designing, waste management, finance and many other domains.

The benefits to business are tangible and substantial:

Cost reduction: Big data technologies leads significant cost advantages when it comes to storing and analysing large amounts of data.

Faster and better decisions: With the speed of in-memory analytics, businesses can make faster and better decisions based on the insights gained.

Effective product launches: Customer need and launch medium cognizance help businesses deliver what the customer actually wants.

According to NASSCOM, the premier coordinating body for the Indian IT industry, Big Data analytics is poised for exponential growth in India. Big Data Analytics in India is expected to witness an eight-fold growth by 2025 – from the current $2 billion to $16 billion.

NASSCOM is working towards placing India among the top three markets globally in the next three years. The growth prospects are likely to be further bolstered by India’s already strong position in the software as a service (SaaS) segment, a booming e-commerce sector, block chain adoption, and the growing focus on data security.

The specific roles that would see demand are those of Data Scientists, Data Analysts, Data System Developers, and Functional Analysts. Industries that can be expected to offer the highest recruitment potential are ITES, Manufacturing, Finance, Retail, and Health Care.

This will obviously lead to a massive demand for trained professionals in this field. In response to this, FORE School of Management, New Delhi has launched a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Big Data Analytics). Some of the features of this programme are:

2-year, Full-Time Programme

AICTE Approved Programme

Opportunity to Major in Big Data Analytics and Major in other traditional PGDM specialisations

Curriculum developed and taught by practitioner Faculty and Corporates

Industry collaborations for specialised exposure

FORE School of Management, New Delhi launches the programme building on its experience delivering quality courses in the field of Big Data Analytics targeted at professionals. This includes:

The Certificate in Big Data Analytics for Business & Management

11 Months Online Professional Certificate in Big Data

The courses have helped the school build both expertise as well industry networks in this exciting field, the benefit of which will be enjoyed by students of the Post Graduate Diploma in Big Data Analytics.

About FORE School of Management

Foundation for Organisational Research and Education (FORE) School of Management is dedicated to the furtherance of Management Education, Research, Training and Consultancy. Incorporated in 1981, as a non-profit institution, FORE has been working with industry and academia for developing new domains of managerial thought and education and contributing to building leaders in today’s global business environment.

Admissions Office

FORE School of Management

“Adhitam Kendra”

B-18, Qutub Institutional area

New Delhi-110016011-41242415, 011-26569996

