FMS Delhi Summer Placements – 2022

The Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi, completed the summer internship procedure for the batch 2022-24 in Delhi with consistent performance of 100% placements. 290 students from the MBA class of 2022-2024 took part in the process, with the highest-ever average stipend of Rs. 3.02 lakhs for two months. The average stipend increased by 13%, while the median stipend increased by 15% over the previous year.

109 firms indicated an interest in participating in the FMS Delhi Summer Placement process, of which 89 were invited, and 311 offers were offered to the Full-Time MBA – Batch of 2024. Amazon, Bain & Co., BDA Partners, Bharti Enterprises, Boston Consulting Group, Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Goldman Sachs, HUL, HSBC, ITC, Kearney, McKinsey & Co., Media. Net, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Tata Administrative Services, Uber, and Walmart were among the top recruiters on campus.

Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co., BCG, Ernst & Young, Kearney, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Redseer Consulting, and Synergy Consulting employed around 29% of students in the Consulting & Strategy domain.

Axis Capital, Bajaj Finserv, BDA Partners, Bharti Enterprise, Citi Bank, DE Shaw, Goldman Sachs, Haitong Securities, HDFC Bank, HSBC, IDFC First Bank, IndigoEdge, NatWest, and O3 Capital recruited 15% of the students. When compared to the previous year, the number of finance posts available increased by 34%.

Adobe, Amazon, American Express, Byju’s, Disney Star, Flipkart, Info Edge, Jubilant, MagicBricks, Media.net, OfBusiness, Uber, and Walmart hired 17% of the students for Product Management & Analytics positions.

Around 26% of the students accepted offers in Sales & Marketing from the country’s most famous organisations. Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Dabur, Diageo, Dr. Reddy Laboratories, Himalaya Wellness, HUL, ITC, Jubilant, Loreal, Mars, Medtronic, Mondelez, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Pernod Ricard, Pidilite, Puma, Reckitt, Samsung, Tata Play, Vodafone Idea were among the heritage recruiters.

Companies such as Adani, Capgemini, CK Birla, JSW, Piramal Group, Renew Power, RPG, and TAS gave General Management positions to 13% of students.

FMS Delhi invited over 120 business experts as part of the Arthashastra Talk series to provide a holistic learning curve for its students. This is genuinely reflected in its students’ supremacy in the greatest and most exclusive corporate contests in the country. From hosting many business experts for educational sessions to conducting our flagship Business Conclave – Unnayan, a one-of-a-kind Leadership Summit that attracts industry titans from around the world. The tenure has brought out the best in the students and has immensely contributed to the academic atmosphere of the FMS student brotherhood.

