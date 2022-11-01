ISB: The B-school That Gives the World Its Global Leaders and Entrepreneurs

About ISB

Indian School of Business (ISB) is one of the leading business schools not just in the country but also in the global B-School arena. It was founded in collaboration with world-class business schools – Wharton and Kellogg. One of the factors that make ISB a top-notch B-School is the programmes and curriculum that are curated in association with premier global B-Schools like London Business School, Sloan School of Management at MIT, and the Fletcher School at Tufts University. It is also a high ROI institute with fees of INR 31 Lakhs against an average salary of INR 34.08 Lakhs.

ISB has collaborations with over 50+ institutions across the globe for inbound and outbound exchanges and portfolio models of international faculty. Students can visit organizations at international locations and interact with key stakeholders as part of study treks. This helps them explore diverse opportunities for international exposure.

Rankings and Accreditations

ISB is the youngest school to have been awarded the Triple Crown Accreditation, also known as the ‘Triple Crown’. It is awarded by the three largest and most influential global accreditation organizations: Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and the Association of MBAs (AMBA). ISB is only the 100th institution to receive this rare honour, held by less than 1% of all schools. The institute ranks #1 in India, #4 in Asia and #32 in the world, in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2022. With its remarkable salary growth, the institute has also bagged the #1 spot globally in salary increase.

ISB’s one year Post Graduate Programme (PGP): Pioneer Then, Leader Now

ISB was the pioneer in launching the 1 year full-time residential MBA programme, that is among India’s #1 MBA programme today according to the FT Rankings. This course facilitates the development of multidisciplinary perspectives and provides global exposure. It is designed to hone the management skills of students through exposure to cutting-edge research. ISB offers a widely acclaimed curriculum taught by world-class faculty for the PGP programme.

Placement 2022 Highlights

ISB has maintained its excellent placement record, raising the bar with each batch. Its remarkable salary growth levels have placed it among the top institutes in the world. Let’s look at some of the highlights for PGP placements 2022:

Placements 2022 witnessed the highest-ever average salary for the batch

The average salary for the 2022 batch stood at 34.07 Lakhs

The pre to post-PGP salary levels have witnessed a rise of 173.67%

A total of 393 recruiters made 2072 offers to a batch of 929 students

Top recruiters at the placement drive were from the consulting, BFSI, IT/ITES/Technology, Pharma/Healthcare, and FMCG/Retail sectors.

37% of the offers were made by consulting firms, the top recruiters being McKinsey, BCG, Bain & Company, KPMG, Deloitte India, EY India, and LEK Consulting.

130+ first-time recruiters registered for the PGP 2022 placement.

Faculty

ISB has a strong team of resident and international faculty from leading B-Schools around the world because of its unique portfolio faculty model. The 70+ teaching and research resident faculty are at the helm of academic and industry-related research. As the faculty stays on-campus with students, they can spend considerable time interacting with the students.

The college is visited by research scholars from around the world on long-term sabbaticals. ISB has a pool of 200+ world-class visiting faculties from top global B-schools such as Wharton, Kellogg, London Business School, Cornell, Duke and UCLA, amongst others.

Class Diversity

The PGP batch at ISB reflects diversity in various aspects:

The batch comprises musicians, dancers, photographers, writers, bloggers, healthcare professionals, theatre artists, sportsmen/women, athletes and painters to name a few.

Class of 2022 comprised 63% males and 37% females

Almost 10% of the batch was in the above 30 years bracket with 42% in the 22-26 and 48% in the 26-30 age bracket

While 27% of the batch included candidates with more than 5 years of work experience, 73% of candidates had work-ex between 0-5 years.

The engineer vs non-engineer ratio for the batch was 57% vs 43%

Alumni

The ISB Alumni network of 13,500+ has grown stronger and wider over the last two decades. The committed alumni base is spread over 60+ countries in 400+ cities. More than 550+ alumni are placed at CXO level positions and another 600+ are in entrepreneurial positions with family businesses/own startups.

61% of ISB alumni are part of the top 5 industries worldwide: Finance, Technology, Consulting, Healthcare, and E-commerce. The institute has instilled and honed entrepreneurial skills in its students, many of whom have made a mark for themselves through their innovative leadership. Some of these names include:

Mayank Kumar (ISB Alumni from the PGP Class of 2009)- Co-founder of upGrad, a unicorn startup in the Ed-tech space

Pallavi Malani (ISB alumnus from the PGP Class of 2009)- Managing Director & Partner at Boston Consulting Group

These are just some names from the vast pool of ISB alumni who are in leading positions in global organizations and attribute their success to the institute’s pedagogy. Nikita Mehra, an ISB alum from the founding class of 2002, says, “Eventually I realised that I did not have to measure and compare myself to or compete with my fellow classmates, and rather be ‘me’. It is a learning that I have carried with me into every arena of life and has served me extremely well in life – making it one of the key takeaways from my time at ISB.”

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the PGP programme include the following:

A valid GMAT or GRE score

A bachelor’s degree in any discipline

Minimum 24 months of full-time work experience after graduation.

Candidates with less than 24 months of work experience can still apply to PGP through two other modes: the Young Leaders Programme (YLP) and the Early Entry Option (EEO). The YLP programme is for high-calibre final and pre-final year college students and the EEO programme is for candidates with less than 2 years of work experience.

How to Apply

Eligible candidates are required to fill out an online form for submission of details such as academic details, work history, GMAT/GRE scores, etc. Candidates are also required to furnish two essays and a letter of awards and achievements from a professional peer. You can click here to apply or for more information.

