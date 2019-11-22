CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Result 2019 & Answer Key Released on vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, Direct Link to Download here

CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Result 2019

The result of Assistant Teacher and Teacher Posts along with the answer keys has been released by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam). Candidates can check the result and download their answer key on the official website of CG Vyapam.

The result released is for the written examination for the post of Assistant Teacher Science (E-Cadre and T-Cadre) (SEAT 2019) and Teacher English Medium (SETE2019).

The CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher (SETE 2019) was held on 11th August 2019. The exam was held in two sessions. Total number of candidates to be selected through this exam is 456.

The CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Science (E-Cadre and T-Cadre) (SEAT 2019) exam was on 25th August 2019 in single shift for the recruitment of 4000 candidates.

The official website to get details on CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher result and the exam is www.vyapam.cgstate.gov.in . Candidates can download the answer key form the official website by following below steps.

Steps to download CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “CG Vyapam Assistant Teacher Answer Key 2019” link on the official website.

Enter the credentials required to login.

Check and download the result and the answer key.

Take a print of both result and the answer key for future reference.

The direct link to check the result is here,

The answer key has been released by the board after securitizing the objections raised by the candidates. Candidates can check and download the result by logging in through their roll number.

Stay tuned to the official website and our page for further updates.

