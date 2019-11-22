NEET PG 2020 Registration Closing Today on nbe.edu.in, Apply Soon

NEET PG 2020 Registration

The registration for NEET PG 2020 is closing today at 11.55 pm by the National Board of Education, NBE. The eligible candidates must apply for the exam by visiting the official website of NEET.

The registration process was started on 1st November 2019. The is being held for those candidates who wanted to apply for the postgraduate courses.

Candidates must have a MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate recognized as per the provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956 and possessing permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification issued by the Medical Council of India or State Medical Council in order to apply for the exam.

The official website to apply for NEET PG 2020 exam is www.nbe.edu.in . Candidates also need to have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before March 31, 2020 as per the official notification.

Steps to apply for the NEET PG 2020 examination:

Visit the official website of NBE or NEET.

Click on the “ NEET PG 2020 link” on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new page.

Fill the details required to create the login credentials.

Login using the credentials details.

Fill the application form.

Make the application fees payment.

Submit the application form.

Keep the application har copy for further need.

Candidates can appear for the NEET PG 2020 admission exam only once in the academic year 2020-2021. Multiple application will not be allowed. Keep tracking the official website for more information.

