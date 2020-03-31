Everything about LPU National Entrance & Scholarship Test (LPUNEST) 2020

Important dates for LPUNEST 2020 (MBA)

LPUNEST, or National Entrance and Scholarship Test, is the examination conducted by Lovely Professional University to provide scholarships to talented students who want to pursue an MBA in the university. To appear for the test, one must qualify the criteria set by the university.

The exam is conducted each year and based on the results the students get a call from the university with a scholarship offer. The important dates for LPUNEST 2019 have already been declared and are provided below.

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for LPUNEST MBA, candidates must obtain a bachelor’s degree with at least 55% of aggregate marks from a UGC accredited university. Final year students can also apply. Relaxation in percentage is provided to a certain category of people.

Once the candidate qualifies LPUNEST, they would be interviewed following which they would be offered the admission letter along with a merit-based scholarship.

Exam format and pattern

LPUNEST is a 150 minutes exam conducted through online mode. It is a Multiple-Choice Question-based exam, and there are 100 questions in all.

The test subjects include English, General Awareness, and General Aptitude where the number of MCQs from each section is 40, 20, and 4o respectively.

The maximum marks for English and General aptitude are 120 whereas the maximum marks for GK are 60. One of the good things about the exam is, marks won’t be deducted for wrong or unanswered questions.

Important dates

The LPUNEST exam dates for MBA have already been published. Listed below are the important dates.

Online registration: Registration started on the 2 nd week of September 2019 for schedule-1 whereas for schedule-2 the registration started on 16 th January 2020.

week of September 2019 for schedule-1 whereas for schedule-2 the registration started on 16 January 2020. Last date to apply: 15 th Jan 2020 for schedule-1 and 231 st March 2020 for schedule-2.

Jan 2020 for schedule-1 and 231 March 2020 for schedule-2. Slot booking for online examination: 1 st December 2019 for schedule-1, 1 st March 2020, for schedule-2.

December 2019 for schedule-1, 1 March 2020, for schedule-2. Examination dates: 10 th January – 25 th January 2020 for schedule-1, 10 th -25 th April 2020 for schedule-2.

January – 25 January 2020 for schedule-1, 10 -25 April 2020 for schedule-2. Results of examination: 31 st January 2020 for schedule-1 and 30 th April 2020 for schedule-2.

January 2020 for schedule-1 and 30 April 2020 for schedule-2. Online counseling and seat allocation: Starts 30th April 2020 for both the schedules.

The MBA program in LPU

Students who are entitled to scholarships can enroll themselves for the MBA program at the university. The MBA program in the university lets students choose specific domains such as finance, marketing, retail management, human resource, internal businesses, e-commerce, information technology, business analytics, strategy, partnerships, entrepreneurship, leadership, etc.

The university also takes initiatives in several fields besides imparting theoretical knowledge such as research and development, workshops, international student exchange programs, debates and discussions with the corporates, fests involving scholars and leaders from different renowned organizations, etc.

Conclusion

While the dates have already been published, due to recent covid-19 outbreak the exam dates have been postponed and the final dates would be updated on the university website sometimes later. However, candidates mustn’t stop preparing for the exam.

Proper time management and regular practicing is the key to crack LPUNEST. Once enrolled in LPU, the candidates can get to become a part of one of the best universities in the country.

