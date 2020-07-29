Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 Last Date Of Application Submission Extended Till 7th August 2020 

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020 is a state-level entrance examination that is held once a year for students seeking admission into various engineering and pharmaceutical courses available in colleges across the Gujarat state.

The exam is administered by the Gujarat Secondary, and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) and the admission procedure, including counselling of students, is managed by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB).

Students who have completed their 10+2 exams in science stream from a recognized board can apply for this examination.

The applications are available on the official website of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org from 21st January to 15th February. But this year because of the unforeseen circumstance, dates had to be changed.

The applications which were supposed to be available from late January to early February this year were re-opened from 18th July to 31st July allowing more students to apply for the same.

Seeing almost negligible chances of conducting the exam as per the previous schedule, the exam date has been shifted to 24th August 2020, and the last date for filing the application online has also changed from 31st July to 7th August 2020.

Important Dates for GUJCET 2020

Online Applications for GUJCET 2020 Available From 21st January 2020 Last Date for Filling GUJCET 2020 Form 7th August 2020 Admit Card Release By 14th August 2020 (Basically, ten days before the entrance exam) Date of Examination 24th August 2020

Which students are eligible for applying to the GUJCET 2020?

Students who have completed their higher secondary level (10+2) examination or any equivalent exam from Gujarat secondary and higher secondary education board, CBSE, ISC or any other recognized board in the year 2020 are eligible for appearing in the GUJCET 2020 examination.

Students must also have a minimum of 45 per cent of marks in science stream (physics, chemistry, biology/ mathematics).

Students belonging to SC/ ST category need a minimum of 40 per cent of total marks in science stream to be eligible for applying to GUJCET. Also, students belonging to reserved categories can claim reservation if they are Gujarat domiciles.

Important Highlights of the GUJCET 2020 Exam

Name of the Exam Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) Frequency of Exam Once a Year Courses Offered Engineering and Pharmaceutical Courses Mode of Examination Offline Mode of Examination (Pen and Paper Based) Medium of Examination Hindi, English or Gujarati Total Duration of Examination 180 Minutes/ 3 Hours Number of Colleges under the GUJCET Exam Around 35 Application Dates Available from 21 st January to 7 th August 2020 Date of Examination 24 th August 2020 Result Declaration Not Announced

What is the syllabus for GUJCET 2020?

The syllabus of GUJCET is primarily based on Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics of classes 11 and 12. Any student who is applying for GUJCET 2020 must be thorough with topics of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics covered in various boards, especially in the Gujarat secondary and higher secondary education board.

What is the exam pattern for GUJCET 2020?

The exam paper for GUJCET is divided into two papers. Paper one consists of two sections- section one is usually Physics and section two in Chemistry. Paper two solely belongs to the Mathematics subject. Each subject consists of 40 questions which mean 120 questions in total.

The questions are in multiple-choice forms. Every student gets 120 minutes for paper one (Physics and Chemistry) and 60 minutes for paper two (Mathematics). So, in total, a student has 3 hours to finish the whole examination in time.

Examination Paper Subject Number of Questions Time Duration PAPER 1 PHYSICS CHEMISTRY 40 Questions 40 Questions 120 Minutes/ 2 Hours PAPER 2 MATHEMATICS 40 Questions 60 Minutes/ 1 Hour TOTAL NO. OF QUESTIONS: 120 QUESTIONS TOTAL TIME: 180 MINUTES/ 3 HOURS

What is the marking scheme for GUJCET 2020?

The GUJCET question paper has a total of 120 questions which has to be completed in a total time of 180 minutes.

The questions are multiple-choice based and include negative marking feature. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks are deducted, and for every right answer, one marks are awarded.

Exam Paper Subject Number of Questions Time Duration Marks Allotted Negative Marking Marks Awarded Type of question Paper 1 Physics Chemistry 40 Questions 40 Questions 120 Min / 2 Hours 40 Marks 40 Marks 0.25 Marks deducted for every wrong answer 1 Marks for every correct answer Multiple Choice Questions Paper 2 Mathematics 40 Questions 60 Minutes / 1 Hours 40 Marks 0.25 Marks deducted for every wrong answer 1 Marks for every correct answer Multiple Choice Questions Total no of Questions: 120 Questions Total Time: 180 Minutes/ 3 Hours Maximum Marks of the Paper: 120 Marks

GUJCET FOR B. TECH/ B. PHARM ADMISSION PROCESS 2020:

Fill in the application form that is available from 21st January to 7th August 2020. Download your admit card that will be available ten days before the examination date. Take the GUJCET exam to be conducted on 24th August 2020 as per the latest schedule. Check your result on the official website of GUJCET at gujcet.gseb.org If you get good scores, you will get through great colleges that come under the exam. After your counselling and admission procedures are done, you are set to start with your new classes.

The final score that you get in GUJCET 2020 Exam is based upon your class 12th marks and what you score in the entrance examination. 40 per cent of your entrance examination and 60 percent of your class 12th result makes up the final score which decides which college you will get.

Top scorers get top into top engineering and pharmaceutical colleges in India. Class 12 marks also matter a lot in your total ACPC merit. Therefore, if you have great marks in class 12, all you need to do is to score decently in the GUJCET to get into top tier colleges in Gujarat.

