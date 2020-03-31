Important Dates for LPUNEST MBA 2020

Each year Lovely Professional University (LPU) conducts the Lovely Professional University National Eligibility and Scholarship Test (LPUNEST) for admissions into various programs offered by the university.

For admission to the MBA programs offered at the university, the interested students are to qualify the LPUNEST MBA. This exam is conducted in two schedules, and for MBA 2020 courses, online registration for Schedule 1 of the LPUNEST MBA 2020 began in the second week of September 2019, whereas for Schedule 2 of the exam, the registration commenced from January 16, 2020.

The students can either apply for the exam through the online portal of the university or physically acquire an application kit from the LPU campus. In the online mode, students can apply by registering on their official portal, fill the online form, and make the necessary payments.

After the registration has been completed, the students are required to select and book examination slots, the procedure for which has commenced from December 1, 2019 and March 1, 2020 for Schedules 1 and 2, respectively. The last date for the submission of application for Schedule 1 was January 15, 2020, whereas that for Schedule 2 is March 31, 2020.

However, the university advises students to not wait until the final date as they may not be able to book the desired examinations slots due to the lack of availability. The exam for schedule 1 was conducted during January 10–25, 2020. The results of the Schedule 1 examination were declared on January 31, 2020.

Further interviews of the qualified and interested students were conducted from February 5–10, 2020, for which the students were allowed to book slots during January 31 to February 4, 2020. The results of the interviews were published from February 14 to May 14, 2020, and the eligible students could perform admission procedures between February 14 and March 31, 2020.

For Schedule 2, the examination dates for were set for April 10–25, 2020. However, because of the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, LPU has decided to postpone the LPUNEST MBA 2020 exam for Schedule 2 and has urged registered applicants to wait for further notice.

The notification on the official website of the LPUNEST MBA suggests that new dates will be announced in line with the revised JEE (Main) schedule as decided by the National Testing Agency. Furthermore, it assures applicants, who have already booked a slot or provided a preference for an examination slot and center, can reschedule their examination dates without any additional charges.

For assistance, the administration at LPU handling the LPUNEST has provided a toll-free contact number: 1800-102-4057. We advise that you reach out to the officials at LPU for further personalized queries and stay updated and be patient in these times of crisis.

To know more about LPU join [Official] Lovely Professional University (LPU) | MBA Admission Queries 2020 – 2022

Read More