ECIL Recruitment 2020 Walk-In Interview for 10 Vacancy, Check here for Project Location, Dates and Venue

Electronics Corporation of India Limited is a reputed government of India enterprise that operates under the department of atomic energy. In order to retain the quality in its working, ECIL conducts various recruitment campaigns periodically for selecting the most suitable candidates for the different vacancies available with it.

Moreover, even the candidates eagerly look forward to upcoming recruitment drives from ECIL as a job with ECIL offers excellent career progress and job safety.

Recently, ECIL launched a new recruitment campaign under ECIL Recruitment 2019 to select 10 candidates for the contractual vacancies available across different locations of ECIL. Out of the 10 available vacancies under ECIL Recruitment 2019, 5 vacancies pertain to the post of Technical Officer, and 5 vacancies pertain to the post of Scientific Assistant.

The selection of the candidates under ECIL Recruitment 2019 will be purely on a contractual basis. Out of the 10 available vacancies, 5 posts are meant for unreserved category candidates, 3 posts are meant for OBC candidates and 2 posts are meant for SC candidates.

The selection of the candidates will be based on the performance during the walk-in-interview. The walk-in interviews for ECIL Recruitment 2019 will be conducted as per the following schedule: –

Project Location Date of Interview Venue Rameshwaram 28th December 2019 Hotel Shanmuga Palace, Near West Tower (Mela Vassal), Rameshwaram – 623526 Delhi, Amritsar, Anupgarh, and Abohar 30th December 2019 ECIL Zonal Office, B-2, DDA Local Shopping Complex, A Block, Ring Road, Naraina, New Delhi-28 Trivandrum 24th December 2019 ECIL Zonal Office, Panagal Building, Ground Floor, IA, Jeenis Road, Saidapet, Chennai – 600015 Jammu 7th January 2020 ECIL Office, 171/5, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu -180012 Jamnagar and Dwarka 4th January 2020 The President Hotel, Opp. Municipal Market, Off CG Road, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad – 380009

The candidates must reach the interview venue by 9.00 AM as the selection process would commence from 9.30 AM and will continue till 12.00 noon. Any candidates arriving after the reporting time will not be allowed to appear for the interview.

Candidates must bring in their completed application forms along with original education certificates, caste certificates, and experience certificates. The final selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written test and personal interview.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under ECIL Recruitment 2019?

Answer: A total of 10 vacancies are available under ECIL Recruitment 2019.

Question: What is the selection process under ECIL Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The selection process comprises of the interview and written test.

Question: Which is the official website of ECIL?

Answer: The official website of ECIL is www.ecil.co.in.

Question: When will be the interviews conducted under ECIL Recruitment 2019?

Answer: The interview process will start from 28th December 2019. Candidates must check their respective venues to understand the interview timing, date, and location.

