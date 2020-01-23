DRDO MTS Recruitment 2019: Apply Soon on detceptam.com

DRDO MTS Recruitment 2019

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) had released various posts and the last date of registration is today that is 23rd January 2020. The application process begin from 23rd December 2019 and the application form is accepted through online mode only at official website. The official website is drdo.gov.in. Candidates would be selected on their performance in the exam and the dates will be announced soon on the official website.

Application Process:

Candidates should follow the below mentioned steps to fill the application form:

Candidates would need to visit the official website

There would be a CEPTAM application link and click on the link

Candidates would need to register themselves and create the login Id and Password

The application form can be filled using the login ID and password.

Application fees would also be need to submitted online

Candidates can take the print out of the form for future reference.

It should be noted that the link would be open only till 5:00 PM today that is 23rd January 2020. It is recommended that the candidates fill the application form accurately as the incorrect form might lead to the rejection of the application form. The direct link to fill the form is http://detceptam.com/drdoceptam/ .

Crucial Details:

There are certain eligibility criteria mentioned by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and application will be rejected for those candidates who fail to meet the eligibility criteria.

It should get noted that the candidates should be between 18 years to 25 years of age. Candidates must get selected on their performance in the Computer Based Test. The exam will be conducted in two phases Tier 1 and Tier 2. The duration of test will be 90-minute examination. Candidates who will clear or pass the Tier 1 exam will only be allowed to appear for the tier 2 exam.

