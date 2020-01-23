All about CAT Scorecard: Validity, Importance and Steps to Download

The IIM Kozhikode declared the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 on 4th January 2020. All applicants appearing for CAT 2019 can now download their scorecards.

The scorecard is of significant importance to an MBA aspirant as it determines the admission process of his/her dream colleges. Find out about the validity, importance of the CAT scorecard and steps to download CAT 2019 scorecard below.

Significance of CAT Scorecard

The CAT scorecard is a prerequisite document that many management institutes use to select candidates for the second stage of the MBA admission process. As CAT is conducted by IIMs, appearing for CAT becomes mandatory to all those hoping to study in an IIM.

Other top management institutes like FMS, IITs, MDI, etc also accept only CAT scores for the shortlisting process. The CAT scorecard, along with other important documents, will be verified on the Interview day by all management institutes. Hence the possession of a valid CAT scorecard becomes obligatory for MBA aspirants.

CAT Score Validity

The CAT score is valid for one year after the publication of results. The CAT 2019 score will be valid till 31st December 2020 and will be available for candidates to download until 31st December of 2020. The CAT 2019 scorecard will be valid only if the candidate is meeting the minimum eligibility criteria or marks in the qualifying examination.

CAT Scorecard Acceptance

A valid CAT 2019 scorecard will be accepted by all CAT registered institutes for the admission year 2020. The CAT 2019 scorecard will be accepted at over 500 institutes. Candidates can check the list of CAT accepting colleges and apply at their college of preference accordingly.

CAT Score Normalisation

The IIM conducts the CAT exam in two slots: morning and afternoon. Both slots have different forms of the test.

The process of normalisation of scores looks after the fair comparison of candidates of both sessions.

It is a process that will adjust location and scale differences of score distributions across both the forms.

The score normalisation is followed for scaling down the marks of all sections through the aforementioned process to ensure fairness.

The scores scaled after the normalisation process is then converted into the percentile that determines the shortlisting process. The scaled scores are published by IIM Kozhikode to provide more clarity to the candidates.

Scaled Score and Percentile

The overall scaled score of a candidate is obtained after adding the scaled scores of all three sections of the paper. The sectional and overall percentile in the scorecard refers to the percentage of candidates obtaining a scaled score less than or equal to the one received by an applicant.

How to download CAT 2019 Scorecard?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2019.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Login’ button below the ‘Download CAT 2019 Scorecard’.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the CAT 2019 scorecard.

Details of CAT 2019 Scorecard

The CAT 2019 scorecard will contain the following details:

Name & Contact Information of the candidate.

The CAT Registration ID of an applicant.

Section-wise scaled score and percentile.

Overall scaled score and percentile of a candidate.

