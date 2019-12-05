Haldia Petrochemicals Limited Recruitment 2019: Apply for Assistant Manager and Other Posts on haldiapetrochemicals.com

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited Recruitment 2019

The notifications have been released by the Haldia Petrochemicals Limited for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager and other posts. Candidates who are interested can apply for the posts through the official website.

Candidates can apply through the online mode in the prescribed format on or before 9th December 2019.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The last date to submit the application from 9th December 2019 The date of the exam To be announced soon

Haldia Petrochemicals Limited (HPL) Vacancy Details:

Member – Marketing: 01 Vacant Post

Assistant Manager – Chemical Marketing: 01 Vacant Post

Assistant / Deputy Manager – Industrial Security: 01 Vacant Post

Educational Qualification:

Member (Marketing): Candidates must be holding a degree of Graduation (Honours) with Science/ commerce from any recognized university. They also have 05 to 9 years of experience in polymer sales/marketing.

Graduation (Honours) with Science/ commerce from any recognized university. They also have 05 to 9 years of experience in polymer sales/marketing. Assistant Manager (Chemical Marketing): Candidates must have a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)/ Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) Degree in Chemical Engineering or MBA in Marketing /Supply Chain from any recognized institution with compulsory 03 to 5 years of work experience in OIL/ Petrochemicals/ Commodity Buying or selling preferred.

Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.)/ Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) Degree in Chemical Engineering or MBA in Marketing /Supply Chain from any recognized institution with compulsory 03 to 5 years of work experience in OIL/ Petrochemicals/ Commodity Buying or selling preferred. Assistant / Deputy Manager (Industrial Security): Candidates must have a Full-time Graduate degree with a compulsory minimum 05 years of experience in Defence/ Central Police Organization and 02 years in Industry. They must have Knowledge of General Administration, especially in Canteen and Transport Management.

Candidates who are interested and fulfilling the eligibility criteria for the above posts can apply through the online link http://www.haldiapetrochemicals.com/ and fill all the required details as per the website.

The applicants need submit their filled online application form on or before 09th December 2019. Candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria before filling the application form.

