Delhi High Court SPA Translator 2019 Admit Card Released on delhihighcourt.nic.in, Check Details here

Delhi High Court SPA Translator 2019 Admit Card

The Delhi High Court in new Delhi has invited applications for the post of Senior personal assistant and for the post of translator. The candidates who are willing to apply for the post and who are eligible can apply for the posts from 15th February 2019.

The candidates have to submit their application form before the last date of the submission of the application form on 7th of March 2019. The candidates will be selected for both the post after a written examination. The written examination will be conducted on April 28th 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates should make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Staring date to submit the application form February 15, 2019. Last date to submit the application form March 7, 2019. Date of the stage 1 examination April 28, 2019. Date of release of admit card for stage 1 exam April 22, 2019. Starting Date of the stage 2 examination September 29, 2019. Last date of the stage 2 examination October 7, 2019.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates who wants to apply for the post of Senior personal assistant and translator should be a bachelor degree holder in any stream from a recognized college. The candidate should have a good type writing skill and he should be able to type at a speed of 110 words per minute

A total of 2 written exams will be conducted for the candidates. The exams are stage 1 exams and stage 2 exams. The candidates who pass the stage 1 exams with the required merit marks will be qualified to appear for the stage 2 examination. The stage 2 examination will be conducted on 29 September 2019 and the exam is scheduled to end on the 7th of October 2019.

