Delhi High Court HJS 2020 Admit Card Released on delhihighcourt.nic.in, Direct Link to Download here

Delhi High Court HJS 2020 Admit Card

The Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2019- HJS admit card has been released by the Delhi High Court. Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of Delhi High Court.

The Delhi High Court Judicial Service Preliminary Exam 2020 to be conducted on 02 February 2020. The Delhi High Court HJS 2020 admit card can also be downloaded by providing candidate’s login credentials like Online Application No., Date of Birth and your Email id on the official website.

All those candidates appeared in the Delhi High Court HJS exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link for the admit card mentioned below in this article.

The site to get more details on the Delhi High Court HJS 2020 exam and download the admit card is is http://delhihighcourt.nic.in/ . Candidates must go through the below mentioned details to download the admit card.

Steps to download Delhi High Court HJS Admit Card 2020:

Visit to the official online site of Delhi High Court as mentioned above in this paragraph.

Go to the Recruitment/ Open Positions section present on the Home Page.

Click on the “Download Admit Card for Delhi Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2019” link.

You will get redirected to anew window.

Enter your login credentials like Online Application No., Date of Birth and your Email id.

Check and download the Delhi High Court HJS Admit Card 2020.

Take a print of the Delhi High Court HJS Admit Card 2020 for future reference.

The direct web link to download the Delhi High Court HJS admit card is here, Direct Link for Delhi High Court HJS Admit Card 2020.

Candidates must keep visiting and checking the official website of Delhi High Court for latest updates regarding Higher Judicial Service Preliminary Examination-2019 (HJS).

