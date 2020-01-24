WBJEE 2020 Admit Card to be Released on wbjeeb.nic.in; Exam on 2nd Feb

WBJEE 2020 Admit Card

The WBJEE 2020 Admit cards will be releasing soon by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board. Candidates applied for this exam can download the admit card from the official website of WBJEE.

The admit card got released on January 27, 2020, by West Bengal Entrance Examination Board, WBJEEB. The deadline for the application process for the examination was on November 13, 2019.

The examination is scheduled to be held in two phases with Paper 1 being held between 11 AM to 1 PM on February 2, 2020, followed by Paper 2 that will be conducted between 2 PM to 4 PM on the same day.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the WBJEE 2020 Admit Card is www.wbjee.nic.in .

WBJEE 2020 Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates Starting date of the application process October 13, 2020 Last Date to apply November 13, 2020 Date of Admit card download January 27, 2020 Date of Examination February 2, 2020

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have cleared 10+2 from a recognized college or university.

Candidates who are appearing in 10+ 2 examinations this year can apply to WBJEE 2020 but will only be considered eligible for counselling if they clear their 12th standard examinations before that.

Steps to download WBJEE 2020 admit card:

Visit the official website of WBJEE as mentioned above.

Click on the admit card for JEE 2020 link on the home page.

Enter your registration number and date of birth in the slots.

Your admit card will get displayed on the screen.

Check all the details and print the admit card to carry it to the examination centre.

The application fee for general candidates this year was INR 700 while there was no fee levied on SC, ST and Backward Class students.

WBJEE is the entrance examination is being held to provide admission to candidates in various Undergraduate and Postgraduate Courses across the State of West Bengal.

