Punjab and Sindh Bank (PSB) SO Result 2020 Announced on psbindia.com; Check Details here

Punjab and Sindh Bank (PSB) SO Result 2020

The Specialist Officer (SO) Result 2020 has been released by the Punjab and Sindh Bank (PSB Bank). Candidates appeared in this can check their result on the official website of Punjab and Sindh Bank (PSB Bank).

The Punjab and Sindh Bank (PSB Bank) earlier invited applications for the recruitment of Specialist Officer in JMGS I and MMGS II and lateral recruitment of various posts. Candidates appeared for the Punjab and Sindh Bank (PSB Bank) Specialist Officer posts, can check their result available on the official website.

This PSB recruitment exam is being held for fulfilling the requirement of 168 vacancies for the posts of AGM, of Company Secretary, Rajsabha Adhikari, Law Manager, Fire Safety Officer, Security Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Chartered Accountant, IT Programmer/Software Developer and Technical Officer.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the Punjab and Sindh Bank (PSB Bank) SO Result 2020 is www.psbindia.com .

Steps to download Punjab and Sindh Bank (PSB Bank) SO Result 2020:

Visit the official website of Punjab and Sindh Bank.

Go to the “Important Notice Section” given on the Home Page.

Click on the related link for Punjab and Sindh Bank (PSB Bank) SO Result 2020.

A PDF of the results for Specialist Officer Posts will get displayed on the screen.

Take a print of the PSB result for future reference.

Candidates must keep visiting the official website of Punjab and Sindh Bank for latest updates regarding the selection process for the SO posts.

Also read, Punjab and Sind Bank SO Admit Card 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="Punjab and Sind Bank Specialist Officer Result Released | Punjab And Sind Bank SO Result Declared" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K0X5hcICa9s?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More