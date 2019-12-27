Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 19 Vacancy @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Before 21 January

Delhi High Court is located in the state of Delhi and as a result, is always overburdened with legal matters. In order to manage its workload efficiently and ensure speedy delivery of justice, Delhi High Court conducts recruitment drives periodically.

Under the latest Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020, applications have been invited from interested candidates to register for the Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment Exam 2020.

The online application process for the ongoing campaign will start from 28th December 2019 and will continue till 21st January 2020, 10.00 PM. A total of 19 positions are to be filled under the Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020.

Candidates who are therefore interested in applying for the Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020 and meet the eligibility criteria, must complete their registrations for Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment Exam 2020 as soon as possible.

In order to register for the Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020, candidates must log-on to the official website of Delhi High Court @ www.delhihighcourt.nic.in and complete their online applications before 21st January 2020.

Only those candidates who will complete their online registration by the cut-off date will be eligible to appear for the preliminary Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment Exam 2020 to be organised on 2nd February 2020.

Candidates who will qualify the preliminary exam will be called for the Mains Exam which will be conducted in the written mode at a later date. Subsequently, candidates who will be shortlisted after the mains exam will have to appear for an interview.

Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020: Important information

The last date for payment of application fee for Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020 is 21 st January 2020.

January 2020. The application fee of Rs. 1000 is payable by the candidates, the application fee for candidates from the reserved category is Rs. 200.

Applicants must be practising advocates and should have an experience of at least 7 years.

The maximum acceptable age for Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020 is 45 years as on 1 st January 2020.

January 2020. The selected candidates will receive a salary ranging between Rs. 1.31 Lakhs to Rs. 2.16 Lakhs appx.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for Delhi High Court Judicial Service Recruitment

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 19 vacancies are available under Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020.

Question: When will be the preliminary exam conducted under Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The preliminary exam will be conducted on 2nd February 2020.

Question: Which is the official website of Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website of Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020 is www.delhihighcourt.nic.in

Question: How much salary will the selected candidates receive?

Answer: The selected candidates will receive a salary ranging between Rs. 1.31 Lakhs to Rs. 2.16 Lakhs appx.

Delhi High Court Higher Judicial Services Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 19 Vacancy @delhihighcourt.nic.in, Before 21 January was last modified:

Read More