Delhi High Court Judicial Service Exam Notification 2020: Apply for 19 Vacancies before 21 January at delhihighcourt.nic.
Delhi High Court Judicial Service Exam 2020
The recent update of the Delhi High Court has published a notification calling out interested candidates for applying for the post of Judicial Service under Delhi High Court Judicial Service Exam 2020. Therefore, the candidates can fill up the application process through a prescribed format available on the website. The candidates should complete the application process before 21st January 2020.
IMPORTANT DATES
- The last date for submitting the application form is 21st January 2020.
- The Preliminary examination of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service will be conducted on 2nd February 2020.
VACANCY DETAILS
There are a total number of 19 vacancies for the post of Judicial service.
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA
- The candidates should be a citizen of India.
- They should have practised as an Advocate for not less than seven years.
- Their age should not be less than 45 years as on the 1st day of January of the year in which the applications for appointment are invited i.e. 1st January 2019.
PAY SCALE
The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs.131100-216600 in level 13A of a matrix of 7th CPC Revised Corresponding Pay Matrix and Pay Level.
APPLICATION FEE
- The application fee for candidates belonging to General category is Rs 1000/-
- The application fee for the Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe / Persons with Disability candidates is Rs 200/-
The candidates should note that the payment should be made through online mode i.e. debit card or net banking
SELECTION PROCESS
The candidates will be selected on the basis of three stages:
- The first stage consists of a Preliminary examination which will include objective questions
- The second stage will consist of Mains examination which will be a written examination
- The third stage will include of a viva voce
HOW TO APPLY?
- The candidates will have to visit official website of Delhi High Court, i.e. delhihighcourt.nic.in
- On reaching the home page, they can click on the link regarding the recruitment process of Delhi High Court
- The candidates can then duly fill-up the application form
- After filling the application form, they can upload the signature and photograph
- After this, the candidates can then make the fee payment and submit the application
- They can finally take a printout of the application form for future reference
