Krea University Amphitheatre Launch

Launch of the futuristic “Amphitheatre” in the university campus, marks the beginning of a new chapter in the journey of Krea University. This newly launched amphitheatre will act as the platform where the diverse literary and cultural activities of the university will take place. Graduation ceremonies, movie nights, parent meetings, and various other cultural activities are expected to be organised in the amphitheatre from now on.

Various dignitaries like Mr Senthil, Project Team member, Krea University; Gp Capt P Ramesh (Retd), Chief Administrative Officer, Krea University; and Dr Bishnu Mohapatra, Dean, School of Interwoven Arts and Sciences graced the occasion with their presence. The inaugural ceremony was based on the “Cinema” theme and was organised by the respective student committees of IFMR GSB and SIAS. Acting as anchors for the event were Kinny Singh and Joseph Antony (IFMR GSB).

On occasion, Dr Bishnu Mohapatra emphasized that the students must consider the new amphitheatre as an “Agora” or “Adda” and use it for various purposes like assembly, performances, or other informal gatherings. After the august guests had put forth their views, the audiences were entertained by various performances put forth by the students of both the schools. Dance performances, stand-up comedy, poetry reading, singing and other acts set the mood for the evening.

Undoubtedly, the major highlight of the evening was the dance performance from Abhinay, theatre club of IFMR, “Leila Majnu.” Several students displayed their wide range of talents during the “Open House Performance.” Geetesh Mahobia with his humorous poetry regarding college relationships tickled the funny bones of the audiences, and also won the award for the best Open House Performance. Other highlights of the event included poetry on the bitter-sweet experience of graduation by Ojal Jain, a light-hearted dance performance by SIAS’s dance club and heart-moving emotions of the power of hope, put into words by Pooja Basutkar.

Post the performances, the students donned their dancing hats and grooved to the tunes of the in-house DJ bringing the joyful and energetic ceremony to a close. Everyone, including the performers as well as the audiences, enjoyed to their heart’s content, marking the inauguration of the amphitheatre as a successful event.

