Date for IPM AT 2021 for admissions to IPM at IIM Rohtak announced

IIM Rohtak will conduct the IPM Aptitude Test for the IPM programme on 12th June 2021. Students who are looking forward to pursue BBA + MBA programme from IIM Rohtak can register online for the entrance exam.

The Five Year Integrated Programme aims at molding the outstanding young students managerial and leaders. The students are taught by distinguished foreign faculty from best of the world universities like Ryerson University, UAE University, University of Regensburg, University of Bath, UK, HSE University, Pern and University of Wolver Hampton among others.

The application based teaching pedagogy includes lectures, case analysis, discussions, exercises and seminars, role plays, management games, project work, and computer-based learning methods. The students also undergo various projects which include immersive learning opportunity in the form of research work with faculty of IIM Rohtak, rural/ social immersion project, and business internship for their overall development. Students will also have the exit option after 3 years of BBA. Placement support will be provided to the students completing five years of course of studies.

The Director of the institute, Prof. Dheeraj Sharma said, “IPM programme by IIM Rohtak will provide a unique blend of foundational knowledge of various social science subjects along with core management subjects. This will result in the development of a deeper understanding of the multifaceted world of business for our participating students”.

Last date to register is 4th May 2021. Shortlisted candidates based on the entrance exam scores will be called for Online Personal Interviews. The final selection to the programme will be based on Aptitude Test Scores, Online Personal Interview, and Past Academics.

IIM Rohtak is one of the top management institutions in the country, it is the only IIM in the Delhi-NCR region. IIM Rohtak is the benchmark of management education in India and was ranked 8th among public B schools by Outlook India Ranking 2020.

