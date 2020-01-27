HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    CTET Registration 2020 starts on ctet.nic.in; Exam on 5th July 2020

    CTET Registration 2020: Candidates can register themselves on ctet.nic.in till 24th February 2020.

    CTET 2020 registration process has been started on the official website of CBSE. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam can register themselves on the official website of the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET).

    The last date to apply for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) is 24th February. The direct link of CTET Registration is given below in this article. Click on the given link, enter required credentials and register for the CTET Exam 2020.

    CTET Examination is scheduled to be held on 5th July 2020. The Central Teachers Eligibility Test is an eligibility exam that is being held for a candidate to get a teaching job in any school across India. CTET is one of the main eligibility criteria for teaching recruitment process of schools like KVS/NVS/Army School/DSSSB/ERDO/Others.

    The official website to get more details on the exam and register for the CTET 2020 exam is www.ctet.nic.in .

    CTET July 2020 Important Dates:

    Name of the Event Date
    The CTET Notification 2020 released on 24 January 2020
    CTET Registration 2020 started on 24 January 2020
    CTET July 2020 Registration ended on 24 February 2020
    CTET Application Fee payment last date on 27 February 2020
    The Online Correction window of CTET Form 17 March – 24 March 2020
    CTET Admit Card to be released on June 2020
    The date of the CTET Exam 5 July 2020

    The direct link to download the notification officially released is here, Download CTET July 2020 Notification PDF

    Steps to apply for CTET 2020 exam:

    • Visit the official website of CTET.
    • Click on the CTET 2020 Registration link.
    • Enter the required credentials to get your CTET 2020 Registration Number.
    • Apply by filling the details such as educational qualification, work experience, personal details and other.
    • You must Upload scanned images of your picture and signature.
    • Payment must be done for the CTET Exam Fee.
    • Submit, save and print the confirmation page.

    Application Fee 2020 for GEN/OBC/SC/ST:

    CTET Paper GEN/OBC SC/ST/PwD
    Paper I or Paper II Rs 700 Rs 350
    Paper I and Paper II Rs 1200 Rs 600

    Keep checking the official page of CTET for more updates and timely information on CTET 2020 exam.

    Also read, CTET 2020 Official Notification.

