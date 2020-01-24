CTET 2020 Official Notification Out on ctet.nic.in; Check for More Details here

CTET 2020 Official Notification

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test, CTET 2020 July notification has been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE. Candidates interested to apply for this exam can do so by visiting the official website of CTET.

Candidates applying for this exam must go through the CTET 2020 eligibility, important dates, how to apply, official website link and other details below in this article. The online application link will get activated by 11 am today.

CBSE scheduled to conduct the CTET 2020 July examination on July 5, 2020 which is a Sunday. The online application can be filled till 24th February 2020. The application fees can be paid till 27th February 2020.

The official website to get more details on the exam and to apply for the CTET 2020 exam is www.ctet.nic.in .

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates Start of Registration January 24, 2020 Last date to fill online application February 24, 2020 Last date to pay fees February 27, 2020 Correction window March 17 to March 24, 2020 Date of Examination July 5, 2020

CTET 2020 Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must have a 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

Or a 2- year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

Or a 4- year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EI. Ed).

Or a 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

Candidates who have completed B. Ed are also eligible to apply for the Elementary teacher or Classes 1 to 5 provided they complete a 6-month course in elementary education.

CTET 2020 Online Application: How to apply

Visit the official site of CTET as mentioned above.

Click on the “Apply Now” section on the home page.

A new window would open for registration.

Provide your mobile number and other details like email address to register online for the same.

Fill in the Online Application Form.

Then upload the scanned images of latest Photograph and Signature as required.

Pay Examination Fee by e-challan or debit/credit card and net banking to complete the application process.

Take a Print of the Confirmation sheet for record and future reference.

Also read, CTET July 2020 Exam Schedule.

