CTET Answer key 2019 Published on ctet.nic.in; Raise Objection Soon

CTET Answer key 2019

Candidates appeared in CTET 2019 exam can raise the objection against the Central Teachers Eligibility Test 2019 Answer key. The last date to raise the objection was 25th December 2019.

The exam for Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CTET 2019 was held on 8th December 2019. The CTET 2019 exam was held across the country in various examination centres.

A total of 30 lakh candidates appear for the examination each year. Candidates can find the scanned images of the OMR sheets of candidates appeared in CTET December 2019. The documents have been uploaded on the website for viewing of candidates.

The official website of CTET to check the answer key and raise the objection is www.ctet.nic.in. The raising of the objection can be done only through the online mode.

Steps to download CTET answer key 2019 and raise objection:

Visit the official website of CTET as mentioned above.

Click on the “CTET answer key 2019” available on the home page.

Check and download the answer key.

In case of any discrepancy, raise the objection aa per the prescribed format.

Make the payment for raising objection.

Click on the submit and take a print of the submitted application.

The non-refundable payment needs to be done by the candidates for raising the objection is Rs 1000/- per question either through credit/debit card. The fee may get refunded if the objection is accepted once and the policy has been revised.

