CTET 2019 Answer Key Released, Steps How to Check at ctet.nic.in

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to release the CTET 2019 Answer Keys on December 21st 2019. Therefore, all the candidates who have appeared for the CTET examination 2019 can now go and check the Answer keys so that they can verify and check the answers in order to get an idea of their final results.

Furthermore, the OMR sheet and the Answer keys of CTET will be displayed on the official website @ www.ctet.nic.in. Therefore, the candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website in order to get the latest notification and other recent updates.

This time the CTET 2019 examination was held on 8th December 2019 in 110 cities all over the country. According to the latest reports, over 28 lakh candidates had appeared for this examination.

The CTET examination is a test which is useful for the candidates who wants to take up teaching as a career option. It is a minimum eligibility test and is held twice in a year for providing the certificate to the candidates who want to become a teacher.

The candidates should note that the validity of the CTET certificate is seven years from the declaration of the results and this validity is valid for all the categories.

The candidates should make sure that they get the minimum pass marks so that they get the CTET certificate. The minimum marks for the general category are 60% or above. However, there is relaxation for the reserved categories. The minimum marks for the reserved categories are 55%.

HOW TO CHECK THE CTET 2019 ANSWER KEYS?

In order to check the CTET 2019 Answer key, the candidates need to log in to the official website ctet.nic.in .

On reaching the home page, the candidates have to search for the link which reads ‘CBSE CTET 2019 answer keys’.

After clicking on the link, the CTET Answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

The candidates can then check the answer keys and then raise objections in case the candidates have any objections.

After raising the required objections, the candidates must then click on the submit button to submit their objections.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website of CTET?

Answer: The official website of CTET is www.ctet.nic.in.

Question: How to download the CTET Answer key 2019?

Answer: The candidates need to log in to the official website and follow the instructions in order to download the Answer keys.

Question: What is the minimum percentage for CTET 2019?

Answer: The minimum percentage for CTET 2019 is 60% or above, and for the reserved categories it is 55%.

Question: What is the validity of the CTET certificate?

Answer: The validity of the CTET certificate is 7 years from the declaration of the CTET results.

