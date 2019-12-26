JEST 2020 PhD entrance exam: Physics Syllabus and Exam Pattern
The Notification has been passed for Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) an entrance for admission to a Ph.D. or Integrated Ph.D. program in physics or theoretical in various other subjects which shall be carried on February 16, 2020. The one-year score of the JEST exam shall be taken into consideration.
Important Dates:
|Particulars
|Dates
|The closing date for submitting online applications and payments is extended to
|21 Dec 2019
|JEST 2020 will be carried on
|16 February 2020
|Online registrations
|November 11, 2019, to December 21, 2019
|Declaration of JEST result
|March, 2020
Exam pattern:
These are the main area of exams-
- Analytical Reasoning and its Deduction,
- Combinatorics,
- Data Structures and its Algorithms,
- Discrete math’s,
- Graph and its theory
- Principles of various Programming.
The official website to get more details on the JEST 2020 examination is https://www.jest.org.in/joint-entrance-screening-test .
The physics syllabus is as follows-
Mathematical Methods:
The chapters include-
- Vector Algebra and Vector Calculus,
- Tensors,
- Curvilinear Coordinate Systems,
- Linear Algebra;
- Linear Differential Equations,
- Elements of Sturm-Liouville Theory;
- Special Functions;
Classical Mechanics:
The chapters include-
- Newton’s Rules,
- Conservation of Energy and Momentum,
- Collisions;
- Generalized Coordinates,
- The Principle of Least Action,
- Lagrangian and Hamiltonian Formulations of Mechanics;
- Symmetry and Conservation Laws;
- Nuclear Force Problem,
- Kepler Problem;
- Small Oscillations and Normal Modes;
Electromagnetism & Optics:
The chapters include-
- Electrostatics and Magnetostatics,
- Boundary value and related Problems,
- Multipole and Expansion;
- Fields in Conducting,
- Diamagnetic and Paramagnetic Media;
- Faraday’s law and time
- Displacement Current;
- Maxwell’s and Equations;
- Energy and Momentum and its Electromagnetic Fields;
- Propagation of Plane and Electromagnetic waves,
Quantum Mechanics:
The chapters include-
- Uncertainty Principle;
- Schrodinger Equation;
- Cepotentials,
- Hydrogen Atom;
- Orbital and Spin Angular Momenta,
- The Addition of Angular Momenta;
- Matrix Formulation of Quantum Theory,
- Unitary Transformations,
Electronics:
The chapters include-
- Basics of semiconductor;
- P-n junctions,
- Diodes,
- Transistors;
- TCR Circuits,
- Amplifiers
Thermodynamics and Statistical Physics:
The chapters include-
- Laws of Thermodynamics,
- Work and Heat,
- Thermodynamic Potentials;
- Elements of Kinetic Theory;
- Maxwell’s Relations;
- Statistical Ensembles;
- Classical Ideal Gas,
For extra details check the notification and stay updated through our page.
Also read, JEST 2020 Application Process.