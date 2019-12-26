CBSE Class 12th Computer Science Sample Paper 2020 with Answers Released on cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 12th Computer Science Sample Paper 2020

The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct the 12th standard examination on the 15th of February 2020. The exam is scheduled to end on the 30th of March 2020. The date was announced in the official website of the central board of secondary education a few days back.

The Central Board of Secondary education has released an official notification on December 26, 2019 that they have released the sample question paper of the computer science examination and the students can get a general idea about how the question paper will be. Along with the question paper, the Central board of secondary education has also released the answer key for the question key.

Steps to Follow to View the Sample Question Paper:

To view the sample question paper the students, have to follow the below mentioned steps.

The steps are as follows:

The students have to visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education, cbse.nic.in.

On the home page the students will find a tab that reads “Education”.

From that tab the students have to select the link that says, “Education related materials”.

By clicking on that link, the students will get access to all the sample question papers and the answer key.

The students can select the question paper based on whether they belong in the Science or Commerce group.

Exam Pattern:

The 12th standard board exams will be valued at 70 marks for each subject. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours. All the question paper will be divided into 4 parts which are Part a, Part b, Part C and Part D. The students are supposed to answer all the question from all the sections given.

