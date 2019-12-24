CTET 2019 Answer Key for Paper I and II Released, Download now @ctet.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently released the answer key for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on the official website which is ctet.nic.in. The paper I and paper II for the CTET was conducted on 08th December 2019.

Answer Key Released

Candidates who appeared for CTET December 2019 can check the answer key on the official website of CTET. The answer key can be downloaded from the website. It should be noted that the scanned copy of the CTET OMR sheets will be available till 25th December 2019.

The official statement on the website is, “The scanned images of the OMR sheets of candidates appeared in CTET December 2019 has been uploaded on the website for viewing of candidates up to 25th December 2019.”

Candidates can evaluate themselves with the availability of the answer on the official website. If the candidates desires to raise the objections against CTET answer key then the same can be raised before 25th December 2019.

Candidates would need to submit the fees of Rs 1000 per question to raise the objection against CTET answer key. It should be noted that this fees will be non-refundable.

The notification on the official website states, “The answer keys of CTET December 2019 have been uploaded on the website for viewing and challenge by candidates. The challenges may be submitted online on the website up to 25th December 2019.”

Results

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the result for the CTET examination within 6 weeks from the examination date. Candidates should note that the machine – gradable answer sheets are evaluated with extreme care.

The answer sheets are repeatedly scrutinized before the final result is declared. Therefore, the board will not accept any re-checking or re-evaluation requests and no correspondence regarding re-checking will be entertained.

