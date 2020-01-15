JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2019 Declared at jkbose.ac.in, Steps How to Download

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education is the official education board for the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. It is responsible for conducting the board exams for class 10th and 12th across various government schools in the region.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education functions as an autonomous body and is under the control of the education departments of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. Presently, around 10,200 schools in the region are managed and controlled by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education.

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education conducted the board exams for class 12th students for the winter zone. The JKBOSE Class 12th Exams 2019 were conducted during the months of November and December 2019.

As the exams had conducted several days ago, candidates have now been waiting for an announcement regarding the final result for class JKBOSE Class 12th Exams 2019. Finally, now there is an extremely important bit of information for the candidates who had appeared for the class 12th exams for Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education.

As per the notification published on the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education, the JKBOSE Class 12th Exams 2019 results have now been declared. The results were declared on 14th January 2020.

So, all those candidates who had appeared for the JKBOSE Class 12th Exams 2019, must log-on to the official website of JKBOSE @ www.jkbose.ac.in and check their results. Candidates are advised also take a printout of the JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2019 for future reference.

JKBOSE Class 12th Results 2019: Steps to check the results

Candidates who wish to check their JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2019, must follow the below-mentioned steps: –

Log-on to the official website of JKBOSE Class 12 th Exams 2019 @ jkbose.ac.in.

Exams 2019 @ jkbose.ac.in. Now, when the main page of the website opens, locate the link for JKBOSE Class 12 th Result 2019 and click on it.

Result 2019 and click on it. Now, on the new page, you will be prompted to enter your roll number in order to check the result.

Enter your roll number and click on the submit button.

Your JKBOSE Class 12 th Result 2019 will now be visible on the screen.

Result 2019 will now be visible on the screen. It is recommended that you download the result and save it on your computer for future reference.

Also, candidates must take a printout of the JKBOSE Class 12 th Result 2019 and keep it safe for future use.

Result 2019 and keep it safe for future use. If any candidates wish to apply for revaluation, then the same must be completed through the official channels only.

Read More