CSIR NET Result 2019 to be Released Soon on csirnet.nta.nic.in; Check More Details here

CSIR NET result 2019

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – CSIR University Grant Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2019 result has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates appeared in this exam can check their results once released on the official website of NTA.

The result has been released in the form of two merit list. The first merit list is for those candidates qualifying in Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and the second merit list released is for the candidates qualified in Eligibility Test for Lectureship.

Candidates might have applied for both any one of the exams depending on the eligibility criteria laid by the UGC. Candidates qualifying for the lectureship may not be avail to apply for the JRFNET.

The site to get more details on the exam and to download the CSIR NET result 2019 is www.csirnet.nta.nic.in .

Steps to download the CSIR NET result 2019:

Visit the website of CSIR NET or NTA.

Click on the “CSIR NET result 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the login credentials to get into the account.

Check and download the CSIR NET result 2019.

Take a print of the CSIR NET result 2019 for future reference.

The CSIR – UGC NET December 2019 exam was held in 15th December 2019. The exam was held in Assam and Meghalaya on 27th December 2019.

The provisional answer key for CSIR-UGC NET 2019 was released on 1st January 2020. Candidates were avail to raise the objection against the answer key on 3rd January 2020.

