Madras High Court Recruitment 2019: Register Online for 32 District Judge Posts on hcmadras.tn.nic.in

Madras High Court Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by Madras High Court has inviting applications for the post of District Judge posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Madras High Court Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 08 January 2020 being the last date.

For more details regarding the same candidates shall refer below-

Important Date

Particulars Dates Date of Notification: 12 December 2019 End date for accepting applications: 08 January 2020 Closing Date of depositing application fee: 10 January 2020

Vacancy Details

District Judge: 32 Posts

Age Limit:

The candidate should come under the Minimum age group of 35 years or at least a Maximum age of 45 years as on a particular date. For details about age, relaxation candidates are advised to check the official notification respectively.

The official website to get more important details on the recruitment is http://www.hcmadras.tn.nic.in/ .

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate shall hold a LLB (Degree in Law) of a University in India founded or incorporated by or under the Central Act or a State Act or an Institution acknowledged by the University Grants Commission/Bar Council of India, or any other equivalent qualification and recorded as an advocate in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu or the Bar Council of any other State and must be practicing as an Advocate on the date of publication of this Notification and must have practiced for a period of not less than 7 years as on so date. Concerning Assistant Public Prosecutor-Grade I or Assistant Public Prosecutor Grade-II, they must be having not less than 7 years of experience as an Advocate and/or Assistant Public Prosecutor on the date of this notification.

How to Apply

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Madras High Court Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 08 January 2020.

For more details, candidates shall check the official notification and also keep themselves updated through the same.

Also read, Madras High Court Computer Operator, Typist and Reader Exam Date 2019.

<noscript><iframe title="madras high court recruitment/Notification 2019 I Chennai High court 2019" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/I5OP8QxNsHE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Madras High Court Recruitment 2019: Register Online for 32 District Judge Posts on hcmadras.tn.nic.in was last modified:

Read More