NIBM Pune PGDM Fee Structure 2020-2022

The National Institute of Bank Management or NIBM is located in the scenic valley of Pune in Maharashtra. One has to look no further than NIBM if he/she is searching for the best institute for Banking and Finance management.

After receiving the approval of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), NIBM changed the name of the course to Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in Banking and Financial Services.

The course is specifically meant to provide industry-relevant, innovative and practical management education to the future leaders of the BFSI sectors. The PGDM (B&FS) of NIBM Pune is equivalent to an MBA degree from other institutes.

What makes a PGDM from NIBM stand apart from other institutes?

An ideal blend of Analytical Skills, Knowledge of related subjects and banking business.

The curriculum covers all domains of Banking and Finance Institutions’ management.

Knowledge-based, Modern Teaching Methods.

Practical inputs from industry leaders, eminent faculty and renowned guest lecturers.

Contemporary, industry-oriented course

Value-Based Education.

Proven Excellence: 100% placement record since the commencement of course.

Excited to pursue an MBA in B&FS? Every year, NIBM receives thousands of applications for the PGDM course but only a handful hundred candidates make through the final merit list.

However, before making the final decision, it is important to determine the ROI or Return on Investment. In layman’s terms, ROI can be determined by comparing the fee structure with the average salary package offered to the students of NIBM.

While other PaGaLGuy articles have ventured in the placement stats of NIBM, this article will cover the Fee Structure of PGDM (B&FS).

First Year Fee

Students admitted to the PGDM (B&FS) in 2020 are required to pay the following fees in the first year. Term 1 fees must be paid in June 2020, Term 2’s fees in October and Term 3’s fee is payable in January 2021.

Fees Term 1 (in INR) Term 2 Term 3 Academic Fees 1,25,000 1,25,000 1,25,000 Reading Material / Books 10,000 10,000 10,000 Students Welfare ( Medical Insurance, Formal Dress, Shoes, Photo ID, etc) 27,000 0 0 Library Fee 7,000 7,000 7,000 Computer / Internet 15,000 15,000 15,000 Hostel & Amenities 29,000 29,000 29,000 Alumni Association 9,000 0 0 Summer Internship 6,000 0 0 Total Rs. 2,28,000 Rs. 1,86,000 Rs. 1,86,000

Second Year Fee

Students admitted to the PGDM (B&FS) in 2020 are required to pay the following fees in the second year. Term 4 fees must be paid in June 2021, Term 2’s fees in September and Term 3’s fee is payable in December 2021.

Fees Term 4 (in INR) Term 5 Term 6 Academic Fees 1,25,000 1,25,000 1,25,000 Reading Material / Books 10,000 10,000 10,000 Library Fee 7,000 7,000 7,000 Students Welfare 27,000 0 0 Computer / Internet 15,000 15,000 15,000 Hostel & Amenities 29,000 29,000 29,000 Placements 15,000 0 0 Total Rs. 2,28,000 Rs. 1,86,000 Rs. 1,86,000

Refundable Fees: The Security Deposit of Rs. 12,000 is refundable. Similarly, the Mess Deposit fee of Rs. 8,000 is also refundable.

Registration Date for PGDM (B&FS): 24th June 2020

Note- The fee is subject to revision.

