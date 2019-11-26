Delhi University (DU) Reschedule SOL Exams for November to May 2020, Check here for more details

The Delhi University has amended the exam dates for its School of Open Learning from November 2019 to May 2020. As per the judgment passed by Delhi High Court, the University to conduct the exam annually for the first-year students instead of the proposed biannual system. The examination was scheduled to commence on November 27, 2019, has been postponed to May 2020.

Undergraduate SOL students have challenged the implementation of the newly launched CBCS semester scheme for academic sessions 2019-20. The Court, after hearing the petition, ordered the University to carry a single exam this year. The Court, moreover, ordered the authorities of SOL to look into the complaints and get the proper infrastructure in place by the upcoming exam session and implement CBCS properly.

Presently the University released circular mentioning names of few administrative personals from whom the students take help and solutions regarding DU SOL. Besides, the circular also had an email id where students can send their complaints and suggestion regarding the same.

The exam shall be the Choice Based Credit System and was launched by the University in August when it changed its exam pattern from the annual to semester system introducing CBCS. This was done to assure unity with the regular DU students.

Examining then, the students who have enrolled themselves in SOL have been protesting against the suddenly changed new exam pattern. They needed the rollback of the CBCS system for this academic year.

So now University will be carrying exams for SOL twice a year from the next academic session. They are making sure avoiding any inconvenience caused to its students. For more details, candidates shall check the notification and appeal passed and also keep themselves updated through our page.

