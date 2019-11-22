HomeUnion Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2020 Articles
    Goa PSC Recruitment 2019: Apply for Lecturer and Principal Posts on gpsc.goa.gov.in, Last date to apply is 6th Dec

    Goa PSC Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for Lecturer and Principal Posts on gpsc.goa.gov.in.

    Goa PSC Recruitment 2019

    The Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has welcomed applications for the posts of Lecturer and Principal. The qualified candidates can apply to the job through the designated format on or before 06 December 2019.

    Candidates with specific educational qualification can apply for Goa Public Service Commission Job Notification 2019. Candidates with Medical Background have a better opportunity to apply for Lecturer and Principal posts. Candidates should note that apart from the above educational qualification, they should have proper experience in the field given in the Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) Job Notification 2019.

    Important Date-

    • Last Date of Application: 06 December 2019

    Vacancy Details

    • Lecturer in Obstetrics and Gynaecology-01
    • Principal-01

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Age Limit –

    The age limit shall be-

    • Lecturer in Obstetrics and Gynecology: Not exceeding 45 years.
    • The principal shall not be exceeding 50 years.

    Educational Qualification:

    • Lecturer in Obstetrics and Gynecology-

    The candidates should have a distinguished medical qualification included in the First or the Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

    They should have Post-graduate medical qualification in the specialty concerned or equivalent, respectively.

    Knowledge of Konkani is desirable as it shall increase the chances of selection.

    • Principal-

    The candidates should have Bachelors’ and Masters’ Degree in Architecture with First Class or equivalent, either in Bachelors’ or Masters’ Degree.

    Pay Scale-

    The Pay scale for the same shall be-

    • For Lecturer in Obstetrics and Gynecology: The candidate shall be paid Rs. 15,600-39,100+6,600/-(pre-revised) (As per revised pay matrix level 11)
    • Principal: The candidate shall be paid as per the revised pay matrix level 14 + Special Allowance Rs. 3000/-per month

    Qualified candidates can visit the official site of Goa PSC at http://gpsc.goa.gov.in/ and apply for the post on or before 06 December 2019.

    Also read, Goa Public Service Commission Recruitment 2019.

