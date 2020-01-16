UPPSC Annual Examination 2020 Calendar Released on uppsc.up.nic.in; Steps to Download here

UPPSC Annual Examination 2020 Calendar

The UPPSC Annual Calendar 2020 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Aspirants who are willing to take up the UPPSC exam in the year 2020 can have a look into this calendar available on the official website.

The information about all the examinations that are to be conducted by the commission in the state of Uttar Pradesh throughout the year 2020 can be obtained through the calendar released on the official website.

The commission has released a calendar in July 2019 consisting of the details of the exams to be held till the mid of the year 2020 whereas now the calendar released contains details of the examinations to be held throughout the year 2020.

The official website to get more details on the examination to be held this year and to download the UPPSC Annual Examination Calendar 2020 is www.uppsc.up.nic.in.

Steps to download UPPSC 2020 Calendar:

Candidates need to pay a visit to the official website of UPPSC as mentioned above.

Go to the recent “notification” section on the home page.

Click on the view all details link available.

Find the “New Calendar 2020” and “download the PDF” link.

Download and keep a hard copy of the calendar for future use.

The first examination that is present in the calendar is the section officer exam on January 18, 2020, followed by Programmer Grade 1 and Typist Examination on January 19, 2020.

The calendar will be available on the website to be downloadable till 3rd December 2020 and it will get updated with the new one after that.

By refereeing the calendar, one can easily target the exam if he/she knows which date the examination will be conducted. It will act as a yearly guide for all the aspirants of UPPSC.

Also read, UPPSC 2019-2020 Exam Schedule.

<noscript><iframe title="Uppcs Exam Calendar 2020। परीक्षा कैलेंडर जारी। #uppsc_calendar2020, exam calendar," width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jB3eBk6SB7k?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More